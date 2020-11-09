Fast Track® Woven Axminster

Custom woven carpet, delivered fast!

Create your own bespoke axminster carpet and Fast Track® it for your next project. Featuring two carefully curated colour palettes, each containing 12 colours, your custom Fast Track® carpet can be brought to life in 3 simple steps:

Choose a design to recolour Select a colour palette and start colouring Send us your design to have a sample made



Our modern and fresh colour palettes include:

Hustle & Bustle

Inspired by colours found in our natural environment, these hues explore themes of flora, fauna and landmark places. This vivacious and exuberant palette brings a spirited, passionate and purposeful energy to a space. Suitable for busy interiors, this hospitality palette is designed to stimulate.

Application: Hospitality and entertainment

Cool, Calm & Collected

Drawing inspiration from local natural minerals and iconic landmarks, this neutral palette evokes a sense of confidence and self-possession. Poised and serene, stylish and classy, these neutral colours will bathe your space with an atmosphere of relaxation, amiability and cosiness.

Application: Hotel and Resort Living Spaces, Residential

Visit ghcommercial.com to browse our range of designs or create your very own customer axminster carpet.