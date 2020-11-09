Logo
Fast Track Woven Carpet Colour Range Material Box
Fast Track Woven Carpet Custom Colour Materials Box
Fast Track Woven Carpet Hospitality Interior Neutrals Palette
Fast Track Woven Carpet Hospitality Palette

Fast Track® Woven Axminster

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2020

Custom woven carpet, delivered fast! Create your own bespoke Axminster carpet and Fast Track® it for your next project.

Overview
Description

Custom woven carpet, delivered fast!

Create your own bespoke axminster carpet and Fast Track® it for your next project. Featuring two carefully curated colour palettes, each containing 12 colours, your custom Fast Track® carpet can be brought to life in 3 simple steps:

  1. Choose a design to recolour
  2. Select a colour palette and start colouring
  3. Send us your design to have a sample made

Our modern and fresh colour palettes include:

Hustle & Bustle

Inspired by colours found in our natural environment, these hues explore themes of flora, fauna and landmark places. This vivacious and exuberant palette brings a spirited, passionate and purposeful energy to a space. Suitable for busy interiors, this hospitality palette is designed to stimulate.

Application: Hospitality and entertainment

Cool, Calm & Collected

Drawing inspiration from local natural minerals and iconic landmarks, this neutral palette evokes a sense of confidence and self-possession. Poised and serene, stylish and classy, these neutral colours will bathe your space with an atmosphere of relaxation, amiability and cosiness.

Application: Hotel and Resort Living Spaces, Residential

Visit ghcommercial.com to browse our range of designs or create your very own customer axminster carpet.

Contact
Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
