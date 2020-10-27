Facade Battens

The Arcadia Zest® Batten Blade System has clean lines, with variable angle and pitch configurations. This delivers a functional and flexible design, allowing designers the ability to create striking and standout looks to suit the surrounding environments.

Zest® batten blades are an extruded aluminium product able to be finished in either powder coat or anodised finish, making this ideal for corrosive environments required to withstand harsh environments. Having excellent spanning capacities, the Zest® system is often integrated to act as a balustrading system which makes this a cost effective and economical solution.