Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Arcadia Logo
Arcadia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Arcadia Facade Battens BWS Woolworths Exterior
Arcadia Facade Batten Ribs&Burgers Exterior
Arcadia Facade Battens Brown Green Exterior Commercial Building
Arcadia Facade Battens Commercial Building Exterior
Arcadia Facade Battens Residential Exterior
Arcadia Facade Battens BWS Woolworths Exterior
Arcadia Facade Batten Ribs&Burgers Exterior
Arcadia Facade Battens Brown Green Exterior Commercial Building
Arcadia Facade Battens Commercial Building Exterior
Arcadia Facade Battens Residential Exterior

Facade Battens

Last Updated on 27 Oct 2020

The Arcadia Zest® Batten Blade System has clean lines, with variable angle and pitch configurations. This delivers a functional and flexible design, allowing designers the ability to create striking and standout looks to suit the surrounding environments.

Overview
Description

The Arcadia Zest® Batten Blade System has clean lines, with variable angle and pitch configurations. This delivers a functional and flexible design, allowing designers the ability to create striking and standout looks to suit the surrounding environments.

Zest® batten blades are an extruded aluminium product able to be finished in either powder coat or anodised finish, making this ideal for corrosive environments required to withstand harsh environments. Having excellent spanning capacities, the Zest® system is often integrated to act as a balustrading system which makes this a cost effective and economical solution.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Arcadia Bespoke Car Park Facades Brochure

5.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Arcadia Granum Timber Brochure

3.21 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Arcadia Zest Brochure

6.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

101 Miller St

02 8458 0660
Display AddressAdelaide, SA

91 King William St

08 9458 4955
Display AddressSouthbank, VIC

1 Southbank Boulevard

03 8793 8330
Display AddressPerth, WA

140 St Georges Terrace

08 9458 4955
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap