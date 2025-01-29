Extra Large Booth
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Overview
With space to accommodate up to 6 people, our X-Large Booth provides efficient functionality in significantly less space than a traditional meeting room with the added benefit of the space able to be easily reconfigured or portable.
The booth makes a statement in any office with its sculpted aluminium curves and large panels providing space for artwork or custom branding. We can also include an optional electronic sliding door and ramp to provide DDA (disability access) compliant accessibility.