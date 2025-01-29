Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bureau Logo
Bureau Booths
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bureau Booths Extra Large Booth Three
Bureau Booths Extra Large Booth Waverley College
Bureau Booths Extra Large Booth White Canaccord
Bureau Booths Extra Large Red Door Handle
Bureau Booths Extra Large Booth Three
Bureau Booths Extra Large Booth Waverley College
Bureau Booths Extra Large Booth White Canaccord
Bureau Booths Extra Large Red Door Handle

Extra Large Booth

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

With space to accommodate up to 6 people, our X-Large Booth provides efficient functionality in significantly less space than a traditional meeting room with the added benefit of the space able to be easily reconfigured or portable.

Overview
Description

With space to accommodate up to 6 people, our X-Large Booth provides efficient functionality in significantly less space than a traditional meeting room with the added benefit of the space able to be easily reconfigured or portable.

The booth makes a statement in any office with its sculpted aluminium curves and large panels providing space for artwork or custom branding. We can also include an optional electronic sliding door and ramp to provide DDA (disability access) compliant accessibility.

Waverley-College-XL-Booth-listing.jpg

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bureau Booths 2022 Brochure

1.85 MB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap