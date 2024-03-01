MKII Roof Extenda Bracket
Last Updated on 01 Mar 2024
The Roof Extenda brackets with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provide a secure fixing for roofs installed over existing buildings. Allowing for a new roof line to be fitted over an existing building and attaches to rafter and top plate rather than fascia for added stability.
Overview
The Roof Extenda brackets with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provide a secure fixing for roofs installed over existing buildings.
- Allows a new roof line to be fitted over an existing building
- Attaches to rafter and top plate rather than fascia for added stability
- Suitable for pergolas and carports
- Suitable for both metal and tile roofs
- Quick and easy to install with no special tools required
- Includes top bracket, bottom bracket, locking hex nut and either FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile
Available in electroplated mild steel and 316 marine grade stainless steel
Proudly Australian designed and made in Australia by a proud Australian owned company
FlashRite Weather Seal (Black)
- Suitable for tin roofs
- EPDM Black certified for installation to BAL 12.5 rated roof
- EPDM will withstand constant temperatures of -40oC to 115oC
- Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Base size: 164 x 164mm
- Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)
FlashRite Weather Seal (Red)
- Suitable for tin roofs
- Red silicone certified for installation to BAL 29 rated roof
- Red silicone will withstand constant temperatures of -50oC to 200oC
- Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Base size: 164 x 164mm
- Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)
Flexatile
- Suitable for tiled roofs
- Pipe size 5-50mm (25o roof pitch) 5-40mm (45o roof pitch)
- Base size 450 x 280mm
- Light weight, non toxic, non corrosive
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Drinking water safe
- Can be painted to match roof colour with acrylic house paint