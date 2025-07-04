Logo
​Expona design: High-quality design vinyl flooring suitable for commercial and residential applications

Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a durable, 100% recyclable product with realistic wood, stone, and metal designs. Available in 80 shades as planks or tiles, it features a PUR surface for easy maintenance and is suitable for heavy traffic commercial, industrial, and residential spaces.

  • Product checkStone designs
  • Product checkInlay accessories for bespoke designs
  • Product checkLow VOC emissions
  • Product checkHeavy commercial
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 04 Jul 2025

  • Type of floorcovering: Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)
  • Formats: Tile
  • Tile sizes: 609.6mm x 609.6mm
  • Gauge: 3.0mm
  • Wear layer: 0.7mm
  • Total weight: 5100 g/m²
  • Finish: PUR
Downloads
Brochure
Expona Design Brochure

9.78 MB

Download
Brochure
Expona Design GreenTag certificate

177 KB

Download
Brochure
Expona Design Technical Design

77.92 KB

Download
Brochure
Expona Installation Guide

1.48 MB

Download
Brochure
Expona LVT Ranges Maintenance

154.53 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
