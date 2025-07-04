Expona design: High-quality design vinyl flooring suitable for commercial and residential applications
Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a durable, 100% recyclable product with realistic wood, stone, and metal designs. Available in 80 shades as planks or tiles, it features a PUR surface for easy maintenance and is suitable for heavy traffic commercial, industrial, and residential spaces.
- Stone designs
- Inlay accessories for bespoke designs
- Low VOC emissions
- Heavy commercial
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2025
- Type of floorcovering: Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)
- Formats: Tile
- Tile sizes: 609.6mm x 609.6mm
- Gauge: 3.0mm
- Wear layer: 0.7mm
- Total weight: 5100 g/m²
- Finish: PUR