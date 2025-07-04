​Expona design: High-quality design vinyl flooring suitable for commercial and residential applications

Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a durable, 100% recyclable product with realistic wood, stone, and metal designs. Available in 80 shades as planks or tiles, it features a PUR surface for easy maintenance and is suitable for heavy traffic commercial, industrial, and residential spaces.

Stone designs

Stone designs Inlay accessories for bespoke designs

Inlay accessories for bespoke designs Low VOC emissions

Low VOC emissions Heavy commercial