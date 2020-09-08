Logo
Remedy AP Commercial Rooftop Peeling Damage
Remedy AP Concrete Structure Corrosion Assessment
Remedy AP Concrete Structure Corrosion Assessment Peeling

Providing expert testing and assessments of coatings on steel and concrete structures

Last Updated on 08 Sep 2020

Providing expert testing and assessments of steel and concrete structures to provide dispute resolution and solution-based outcomes.

Overview
Description

Condition Assessment

Inspection of exisiting structure and determination of suitable repair specification

Coating Inspection

Verification of applicator works to ensure compliance to specification

Laboratory Analysis

Our laboratories construct mathematical models that utilize known material characteristics and behavior to verify mixtures and curing mechanisms of concrete and plastics.

Dispute Resolution

Our detailed investigation and thorough reporting assists you in court however good quality information usually brings the parties together and usually quicker and cheaper than going to court.

Specification for Repair

Understanding what is required to repair a failure can give you a direct path to dispute resolution and is usually the most effective outcome.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Capability Statement: Failure Analysis

22.20 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Unit 4, 28 Smith St Chatswood

+61 2 9052 0896
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Level 6, Reserve Bank Building 111 Macquarie Street

+61 3 6108 9255
Display AddressDonvale, VIC

Remedy AP 27 Beckett Rd

+1300 956 054
Logo
