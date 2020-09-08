Providing expert testing and assessments of coatings on steel and concrete structures
Providing expert testing and assessments of steel and concrete structures to provide dispute resolution and solution-based outcomes.
Overview
Condition Assessment
Inspection of exisiting structure and determination of suitable repair specification
Coating Inspection
Verification of applicator works to ensure compliance to specification
Laboratory Analysis
Our laboratories construct mathematical models that utilize known material characteristics and behavior to verify mixtures and curing mechanisms of concrete and plastics.
Dispute Resolution
Our detailed investigation and thorough reporting assists you in court however good quality information usually brings the parties together and usually quicker and cheaper than going to court.
Specification for Repair
Understanding what is required to repair a failure can give you a direct path to dispute resolution and is usually the most effective outcome.
