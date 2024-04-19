Experience the power of innovation with SMARTair i-max

Wireless and battery powered, SMARTair i-max with integrated RFID and BLE reader and locking mechanism suits office and meeting room doors, or any door where daily traffic volume is high. It is an ideal alternative to mechanical keys, and easily fitted to upgrade your doors with powerful access control.

Robust, innovative and elegant

The SMARTair i-max electronic escutcheon is a completely renewed and updated access control device, with a sophisticated design an extra-resistant locking mechanism (EN9106 Category of use: Grade 4)

SMARTair i-max comes in a variety of finishes and with a slimline design to fit every building style and scheme. Different models of handles and antibacterial surface for healthcare applications are available. A keypad version, allowing multi-factor authentication, is also available.

Multiple profiles

Comprehensive escutcheon specifications fit any kind of door, including narrow profile doors:

European, Scandinavian, ANSI, Australasian, DIN and more door types are all accommodated, to ensure 100% compatibility with market needs.

A specific model for panic exit doors (mortise and rim versions)

Kits for glass doors are also available

Retrofit projects

The escutcheon’s two parts are installed directly onto the door, with no need to change the existing mechanical lock. It is perfect for retrofitting, because no wiring or cabling is required. All electronic locking elements are secured on the inside.

Add convenience

i-max delivers convenience for building users.