Everdeck® by Timberlink: Australian made wood composite decking

Everdeck® is a range of wood composite products currently comprised of decking boards, edge boards and fasteners. Everdeck® boards are manufactured in Tasmania.
Overview
Everdeck® is manufactured by Timberlink, a leading Australian producer of renewable plantation pine timber products. Everdeck® decking boards are manufactured at Timberlink’s manufacturing facility in Bell Bay, Tasmania primarily from a combination of Australian recycled plastic and plantation timber residues such as wood shavings.
Made in Australia: Everdeck® decking boards are manufactured in Tasmania.
Simple to Install: Everdeck®’s concealed fastening system has been designed to make installation easy. Our installation resources are suitable for both DIY and professional installers.
Engineered to last: Shop with confidence and peace of mind.
Everdeck®’s decking system warranty lets you enjoy your outdoor space for years to come.
FSC (R)Certified: Everdeck® decking boards are FSC® certified, supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.
Easy to care for: Everdeck® decking boards do not require sanding, sealing, or staining, leaving you more time to enjoy your outdoor space.
The FSC label is the world's most trusted mark for sustainable forestry, signifies that a product's materials are sourced from responsibly managed forests, ensuring environmental, social, and economic sustainability
Downloads
Everdeck® Product Guide
2.24 MB
Everdeck® Technical Data Sheet: Decking
1.35 MB
Everdeck® Technical Data Sheet: Fasteners
52.24 KB
Test Report: Everdeck® 137mm decking slider 96 across grain
323.04 KB
Test Report: Everdeck® 137mm decking slider 96 with grain
384.1 KB
Test Report: Everdeck® 137mm decking slider 55 with grain
321.85 KB