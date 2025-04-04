Everdeck® by Timberlink: Australian made wood composite decking

Everdeck® is manufactured by Timberlink, a leading Australian producer of renewable plantation pine timber products. Everdeck® decking boards are manufactured at Timberlink’s manufacturing facility in Bell Bay, Tasmania primarily from a combination of Australian recycled plastic and plantation timber residues such as wood shavings.

Made in Australia: Everdeck® decking boards are manufactured in Tasmania.

Simple to Install: Everdeck®’s concealed fastening system has been designed to make installation easy. Our installation resources are suitable for both DIY and professional installers.

Engineered to last: Shop with confidence and peace of mind.

Everdeck®’s decking system warranty lets you enjoy your outdoor space for years to come.

Everdeck® is a range of wood composite products currently comprised of decking boards, edge boards and fasteners. Everdeck® boards are manufactured in Tasmania.

FSC (R)Certified: Everdeck® decking boards are FSC® certified, supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.