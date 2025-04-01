Logo
Elton Group Evenex Asko
Elton Group Evenex Charcoal Oak Ajaka
Elton Group Evenex Charcoal Oak Sussex St
Elton Group Evenex Clear Oak July Store
Elton Group Evenex Clear Oak Office Lobby
Elton Group Evenex Clear Oak St Lucia
Elton Group Evenex Concrete Office Kitchen
Elton Group Evenex Concrete Wall
Elton Group Evenex Deep Grain Oak Arcos
Elton Group Evenex Deep Grain Oak Arcos Bedroom
Elton Group Evenex Grey Elm Kitchen
Elton Group Evenex Lime Wash Elm Bourkest
Elton Group Evenex Title Slide
Elton Group Evenex Tuscan Oak Childest
Evenex: Unrivalled wood, concrete and metal look panels for joinery

Evenex™—unrivalled wood, concrete and metal look and feel in an environmentally friendly Australian made panel. Unlike regular laminates, vinyls and CPLs, the Evenex face contains no formaldehyde, PVC or melamine, making it the perfect choice for use in spaces where air quality is a priority such as: caravans, Greenstar, education, health, child and aged care projects. 

Evenex™—unrivalled wood, concrete and metal look and feel in an environmentally friendly Australian made panel. Unlike regular laminates, vinyls and CPLs, the Evenex face contains no formaldehyde, PVC or melamine, making it the perfect choice for use in spaces where air quality is a priority such as: caravans, Greenstar, education, health, child and aged care projects, in fact any area sensitive to the polluting impact of interior products will appreciate its FSC® certification, E0 rating and resistance to mould and micro-organisms.

Made with pure wood fibre, printed with a synchronised texture, Evenex has a polished finish like timber veneer making it ideal for interior vertical surfaces in residential and commercial applications; kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, wardrobes, furniture, doors and wall panelling all benefit from its realistic appearance, tactility and value for money. Panels are available in a variety of sizes and thicknesses and offered with a range of matching 1mm ABS edging. Evenex is also available with a paper backing in a thickness of 0.4mm for application to curved profiles.

