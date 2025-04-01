Logo
Elton Group Eveneer Almond Walan Apartment
Elton Group Eveneer Even Walnut Riverhouse
Elton Group Eveneer Frosted Oak Treehouse
Elton Group Eveneer Havana Next Hotel
Elton Group Eveneer Lachlan
Elton Group Eveneer Metro Middlepark
Elton Group Eveneer Mink Highgate
Elton Group Eveneer Mink Sub Zero and Wolf
Elton Group Eveneer Ravenna Windsorres
Elton Group Eveneer Romano Deakin Downtown
Elton Group Eveneer Saltwood Bellevue Hill Hse
Elton Group Eveneer Title Slide
Eveneer Raw: Timber veneer reimagined

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2025

Eveneer Raw is a range of sliced, reconstructed, real wood veneers. Produced from wood species grown in agricultural plantations and responsibly managed forests, Eveneer Raw is available with FSC certification. Even in colour and pattern and free from the splits, knots, holes and discolouration found in conventional timber veneers, Eveneer Raw is suitable for use on wall panelling, joinery, furniture, doors, floors, etc. 

Overview
Description

Eveneer Raw is a range of sliced, reconstructed, real wood veneers. Produced from wood species grown in agricultural plantations and responsibly managed forests, Eveneer Raw is available with FSC certification. Even in colour and pattern and free from the splits, knots, holes and discolouration found in conventional timber veneers, Eveneer Raw is suitable for use on wall panelling, joinery, furniture, doors, floors, etc.

Advantages:

  • Wide range of contemporary colours
  • Environmentally traceable, sustainable and certified
  • Standard sheet sizes for better yield, less waste
  • More suited to modern furniture manufacturing processes, saving time and materials
  • Handled, joined and laid more easily than conventional veneers
  • Free from the splits, knots, holes and discolouration found in conventional veneers
  • Even in colour and pattern eliminating the need for progressive numbering to sequence match panels
  • Future additions more easily matched, damaged panels more easily replaced
  • Produced exclusively with wood from agricultural plantations and responsibly managed forests
  • Available with matching timber edging

Contact
Display AddressSpringvale, VIC

Elton Group Head Office 1 – 5 Brough Street

1300 133 481
