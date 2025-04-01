Eveneer Raw: Timber veneer reimagined

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2025

Eveneer Raw is a range of sliced, reconstructed, real wood veneers. Produced from wood species grown in agricultural plantations and responsibly managed forests, Eveneer Raw is available with FSC certification. Even in colour and pattern and free from the splits, knots, holes and discolouration found in conventional timber veneers, Eveneer Raw is suitable for use on wall panelling, joinery, furniture, doors, floors, etc.