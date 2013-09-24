eurowood™ Powder Coated Aluminium
Powder coatings designed for commercial and residential applications
Overview
Description
The Eurowood product uses a unique, patented timber imaging process that enables any wood grain product to be photographed and powder coat to any aluminium profile or surface.
Durable and reliable powder coatings
The eurowood™ powder coat aluminium process has a 10 year guarantee against:
Powder coated aluminium for resilient, long lasting protection
eurowood™ powder coated aluminium for a range of surfaces
- Warping
- Cracking
- Shrinking
- Stretchin
- Buckling
- Splitting
- Twisting
- Timber image is impregnated on to a marine grade powder coated aluminium profile
- Enduring finish
- This timber look finish feels and looks like real timber
- No ongoing maintenance issues
- Environmentally friendly
- Fences
- Gates
- Awnings