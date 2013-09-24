Logo
eurowood™ Powder Coated Aluminium

Last Updated on 24 Sep 2013

Powder coatings designed for commercial and residential applications

Overview
Description
The Eurowood product uses a unique, patented timber imaging process that enables any wood grain product to be photographed and powder coat to any aluminium profile or surface.

Durable and reliable powder coatings
The eurowood™ powder coat aluminium process has a 10 year guarantee against:
  • Warping
  • Cracking
  • Shrinking
  • Stretchin
  • Buckling
  • Splitting
  • Twisting

Powder coated aluminium for resilient, long lasting protection

  • Timber image is impregnated on to a marine grade powder coated aluminium profile
  • Enduring finish
  • This timber look finish feels and looks like real timber
  • No ongoing maintenance issues
  • Environmentally friendly

eurowood™ powder coated aluminium for a range of surfaces

  • Fences
  • Gates
  • Awnings
The powder coating range from eurowood is a high quality choice for all your powder coating requirements.
Contact
Display AddressWynnum, QLD

PO Box 103

1800 888 765
