Plank Floor’s European Oak collection has been created for durability, longevity and high-performance in commercial and residential applications. The series encompasses a wide range of colours with UV Oil and lacquer finishes that give the floors a natural, timber look. All products in the Plank range have low VOC emissions to ensure they are environmentally safe. They also come with a P3 slip rating to comply with current commercial standards and regulations.

Manufactured with a cross laminated, multi-layered plywood base, the boards’ structure reduces the impact of expansion and contraction with changes in temperature and humidity. As a result, Plank Floors are able to supply structurally stable, wider and longer boards ranging from widths of 190mm to 220mm and lengths of 1900mm to 2200mm.

The 4mm or 6mm top veneer of European oak increases the longevity of the floors which is essential for high traffic areas in both residential and commercial spaces. With the potential to be installed in both flooring and cladding applications, Plank Floor’s engineered timber boards can add further value to and feature in your next project.

Key features & benefits: