Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Euroclad Logo
Euroclad
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Euroclad Aluminium Cladding House Car
Euroclad Aluminium Cladding House Pool
Euroclad Aluminium Cladding Mount View
Euroclad Aluminium Cladding House Car
Euroclad Aluminium Cladding House Pool
Euroclad Aluminium Cladding Mount View

Euramax Aluminium cladding: Vibrant colours & superior durability for architectural excellence

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

Euramax Aluminium offers cutting-edge facade solutions with an extensive range of finishes exclusively available on the Euroclad website. Designed for durability and aesthetic flexibility, it is lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and highly customizable. Perfect for bold architectural statements.

  • Product checkExclusive range of Euramax Aluminium finishes available on the Euroclad website.
  • Product checkLightweight yet highly durable and corrosion-resistant.
  • Product checkIdeal for large-scale facade applications.
  • Product check100% recyclable with minimal environmental impact.
  • Product checkUV and weather-resistant finishes for long-lasting appeal.
Overview
Description

Euramax Aluminium is engineered for architects seeking dynamic, customizable facade solutions. Featuring state-of-the-art coil-coating technology, it offers a curated selection of colours and finishes exclusively available through Euroclad. From solid tones to metallic and special effects, these premium coatings ensure a tailored aesthetic with unmatched durability.

Lightweight yet incredibly strong, Euramax Aluminium is highly resistant to corrosion, making it ideal for external applications. It is used extensively in commercial buildings, high-end residential projects, and infrastructure developments due to its longevity and sustainable properties. With advanced weather-resistant coatings, Euramax ensures a lasting aesthetic without significant maintenance.

Specifications

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

  • Material: High-quality aluminium coil
  • Thickness: 0.8mm – 2mm
  • Finish Options: Euramax colour range as listed on Euroclad website
  • Applications: Cladding, facades, soffits, decorative panels
  • Weight: ~2.7kg/m² (for 1mm thick sheet)
  • Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
Technical Information

  • High UV resistance with durable PVDF coatings.

  • Can be fabricated into various shapes and profiles.

  • Easy to install with mechanical or adhesive fixing systems.

Certifications/Sustainability

  • 100% recyclable

  • Low environmental impact production

  • Meets LEED and BREEAM standards

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Euramax

590.09 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCoombabah, QLD

5/610 Pine Ridge Road

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap