Euramax Aluminium cladding: Vibrant colours & superior durability for architectural excellence
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
Euramax Aluminium offers cutting-edge facade solutions with an extensive range of finishes exclusively available on the Euroclad website. Designed for durability and aesthetic flexibility, it is lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and highly customizable. Perfect for bold architectural statements.
- Exclusive range of Euramax Aluminium finishes available on the Euroclad website.
- Lightweight yet highly durable and corrosion-resistant.
- Ideal for large-scale facade applications.
- 100% recyclable with minimal environmental impact.
- UV and weather-resistant finishes for long-lasting appeal.
Overview
Euramax Aluminium is engineered for architects seeking dynamic, customizable facade solutions. Featuring state-of-the-art coil-coating technology, it offers a curated selection of colours and finishes exclusively available through Euroclad. From solid tones to metallic and special effects, these premium coatings ensure a tailored aesthetic with unmatched durability.
Lightweight yet incredibly strong, Euramax Aluminium is highly resistant to corrosion, making it ideal for external applications. It is used extensively in commercial buildings, high-end residential projects, and infrastructure developments due to its longevity and sustainable properties. With advanced weather-resistant coatings, Euramax ensures a lasting aesthetic without significant maintenance.
- Material: High-quality aluminium coil
- Thickness: 0.8mm – 2mm
- Finish Options: Euramax colour range as listed on Euroclad website
- Applications: Cladding, facades, soffits, decorative panels
- Weight: ~2.7kg/m² (for 1mm thick sheet)
- Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
High UV resistance with durable PVDF coatings.
Can be fabricated into various shapes and profiles.
Easy to install with mechanical or adhesive fixing systems.
100% recyclable
Low environmental impact production
Meets LEED and BREEAM standards