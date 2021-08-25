Essence overhead fans
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021
Designed for power, versatility and sophistication, Essence transforms stuffy conditions. Quiet and efficient, Essence offers the freedom to blend seamlessly into your space, keeping employees motivated, customers engaged and guests in awe.
Overview
Description
- Virtually silent gearless direct-drive motor
- The lightweight design mounts to bar joists, beams, purlins, and wood frames
- Indoor and Outdoor models are available to fit any space
- Colour customisation and integrated LED kit available to optimise your style
- Sizes range from 2.4m - 4.3m
Downloads
Brochure
AU SpecLab Sheet
609.32 KB
Brochure
BAF Infographic Buyers Guide
154.79 KB
Brochure
Big Ass Fans 2020 Catalog
41.85 MB
Brochure
Big Ass Fans Architect Lookbook
16.00 MB
Brochure
Energy Efficiency Brochure
14.13 MB
Brochure
Sustainable Design CPD Brochure
189.03 KB