Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Big Ass Fans Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Dance Studio Essence Overhead Fan
Essence Provenance Realty Fan
Lahz Nimmo HMAS Platypus Essence Fan
Dance Studio Essence Overhead Fan
Essence Provenance Realty Fan
Lahz Nimmo HMAS Platypus Essence Fan

Essence overhead fans

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021

Designed for power, versatility and sophistication, Essence transforms stuffy conditions. Quiet and efficient, Essence offers the freedom to blend seamlessly into your space, keeping employees motivated, customers engaged and guests in awe.

Overview
Description

Designed for power, versatility and sophistication, Essence transforms stuffy conditions. Quiet and efficient, Essence offers the freedom to blend seamlessly into your space, keeping employees motivated, customers engaged and guests in awe.

  • Virtually silent gearless direct-drive motor
  • The lightweight design mounts to bar joists, beams, purlins, and wood frames
  • Indoor and Outdoor models are available to fit any space
  • Colour customisation and integrated LED kit available to optimise your style
  • Sizes range from 2.4m - 4.3m

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AU SpecLab Sheet

609.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAF Infographic Buyers Guide

154.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Big Ass Fans 2020 Catalog

41.85 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Big Ass Fans Architect Lookbook

16.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Energy Efficiency Brochure

14.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sustainable Design CPD Brochure

189.03 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTingalpa, QLD

Unit 22, 1029 Manly Road

(07) 3292 0107 / 04
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap