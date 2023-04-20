Logo
Methven Escape MKIII Rail Shower
Escape MK3: Crisp edges meets soft curves

Last Updated on 20 Apr 2023

We’ve refined our award-winning Satinjet® technology to deliver improved pressure and coverage to create an even more luxurious shower experience. When combined with Escape’s crisp continuous chrome edge that seamlessly blends with soft curves, you have truly beautiful design. You can enjoy two unique functions, switching between a luxuriously dense, ultra-wide shower spray and a revitalising massage spray.

We’ve refined our award-winning Satinjet® technology to deliver improved pressure and coverage to create an even more luxurious shower experience. When combined with Escape’s crisp continuous chrome edge that seamlessly blends with soft curves, you have truly beautiful design.

You can enjoy two unique functions, switching between a luxuriously dense, ultra-wide shower spray and a revitalising massage spray. The Escape MK3 water flow rate is optimised to be water efficient, without compromising the luxurious spray performance.

Explore the full New Zealand designed & engineered MK3 range, with options including hand showers, hi-rise showers, rail showers and twin shower system.

Escape MK3 is sold exclusively by Reece. Get in touch with your local Reece rep or store for more information.

Display AddressReservoir, VIC

59-61 Banbury Rd

1800 035 330
