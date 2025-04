Equitilt® and Equitilt FlameGuard®: Versatile insulated architectural facade panel

Equitilt® is a versatile insulated architectural facade panel installed in either a horizontal or vertical orientation. Available in a wide range of modern colours, the panel’s metallic and profiled finishes present not only a stunning exterior but a functional and practical interior lining with an all-in-one composite solution.

Equitilt® offers designers an attractive finish, made exclusively with Australian COLORBOND® steel, without compromising structural integrity or thermal efficiency.

Equitilt® is over 25 times more efficient as an insulation medium than pre-cast concrete of equivalent thickness and meets BAL-40.

Equitilt® features two insulating core options, in either high thermal performing Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) or a non-combustible Mineral Wool (MW) core.

Equitilt FlameGuard® is FM Approved, provides FRL of up to 3 hours and meets BAL-FZ.

These sustainable panels are lightweight and durable, available in a range of colours and finishes, ideal for creating long lasting and creative structures.

Equitilt® and Equitilt FlameGuard® Advantages:

Equitilt®:

Available in modern, metallic COLORBOND® finishes

Installed horizontally or vertically

Offers designers an attractive finish without compromising structural integrity and thermal efficiency

25% more efficient insulation medium than pre-cast concrete of equivalent thickness

Lightweight allowing reduced load-bearing footings and structural supports

Equitilt FlameGuard®:

Fire Rated walling product

Certified to achieve up to a 3-hour fire rating

Non-Ozone Depleting MW core

Cost effective

Suited for long spanning applications which require Non-Combustibility, FRL or FM approval for insurance purposes

Equitilt® and Equitilt FlameGuard® Applications: