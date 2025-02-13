Equideck®: Long span, self-supporting roof panels
Equideck® offers three features in each panel including a durable COLORBOND® steel roof, a high performing insulation core - Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) - and an attractive, low-maintenance pre-painted COLORBOND® ceiling. Equideck® roof panels are insulated, leak-free and offer low maintenance.
Overview
Equideck® Flat Roofing has a standing seam-like profile with long-spanning structural performance, suitable for achieving a streamlined and minimalist architectural roof profile.
Equideck® roofing is available in a modern COLORBOND® colour palette, delivering a unique profile to designers.
Equideck® Advantages
- Long spans
- Streamlined and minimalist
- Low maintenance
- Easy installation
- Cost Effective
- High performing, insulated core
Equideck® Applications:
- Covered Walkways
- Education and Government
- Insulated Roofing
- Retail and Showrooms
- Sustainable Buildings
- Wineries
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300