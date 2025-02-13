Logo
||

Equideck®: Long span, self-supporting roof panels

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

Equideck® offers three features in each panel including a durable COLORBOND® steel roof, a high performing insulation core - Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) - and an attractive, low-maintenance pre-painted COLORBOND® ceiling. Equideck® roof panels are insulated, leak-free and offer low maintenance.

Overview
Description

Equideck® Flat Roofing has a standing seam-like profile with long-spanning structural performance, suitable for achieving a streamlined and minimalist architectural roof profile.

Equideck® offers three features in each panel including a durable COLORBOND® steel roof, a high performing insulation core - Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) - and an attractive, low-maintenance pre-painted COLORBOND® ceiling. Equideck® roof panels are insulated, leak-free and offer low maintenance.

Equideck® roofing is available in a modern COLORBOND® colour palette, delivering a unique profile to designers.

Equideck® Advantages

  • Long spans
  • Streamlined and minimalist
  • Low maintenance
  • Easy installation
  • Cost Effective
  • High performing, insulated core

Equideck® Applications:

  • Covered Walkways
  • Education and Government
  • Insulated Roofing
  • Retail and Showrooms
  • Sustainable Buildings
  • Wineries

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Equideck Spec Sheet

160.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Equideck Tech Data Sheets

936.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Equideck Certificate of Conformity

546.52 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bondor Panels Safety Data Sheet

239.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL

8.51 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
