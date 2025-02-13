Equideck®: Long span, self-supporting roof panels

Equideck® Flat Roofing has a standing seam-like profile with long-spanning structural performance, suitable for achieving a streamlined and minimalist architectural roof profile.

Equideck® offers three features in each panel including a durable COLORBOND® steel roof, a high performing insulation core - Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) - and an attractive, low-maintenance pre-painted COLORBOND® ceiling. Equideck® roof panels are insulated, leak-free and offer low maintenance.

Equideck® roofing is available in a modern COLORBOND® colour palette, delivering a unique profile to designers.

Equideck® Advantages

Long spans

Streamlined and minimalist

Low maintenance

Easy installation

Cost Effective

High performing, insulated core

Equideck® Applications: