Enscape education & academia license

Enscape is committed to educating future AEC professionals. Students and educators from all types of institutions have the opportunity to use the real-time visualization plugin at no cost.

The educational license gives you access to all the Enscape features such as the real-time walkthrough, virtual reality, 360-degree panorama and video exports, a material library and asset library with over 50 Enscape-ready materials and over 3,000 Enscape-ready 3D models, plus so much more!

Enscape’s free educational license

For students:

Full version license

Free upgrades to the latest software version

Expert support included

Valid for 24 months (can be renewed for as long as you are a student)

Student email required



For educators:

Full version license

Free upgrades to the latest software version

Expert support included

Valid for 24 months (can be renewed)

Academic email required



For classrooms: