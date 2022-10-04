Enscape education & academia license
Last Updated on 04 Oct 2022
Enscape is committed to educating future AEC professionals. Students and educators from all types of institutions have the opportunity to use the real-time visualization plugin at no cost.
Overview
The educational license gives you access to all the Enscape features such as the real-time walkthrough, virtual reality, 360-degree panorama and video exports, a material library and asset library with over 50 Enscape-ready materials and over 3,000 Enscape-ready 3D models, plus so much more!
Enscape’s free educational license
For students:
- Full version license
- Free upgrades to the latest software version
- Expert support included
- Valid for 24 months (can be renewed for as long as you are a student)
- Student email required
For educators:
- Full version license
- Free upgrades to the latest software version
- Expert support included
- Valid for 24 months (can be renewed)
- Academic email required
For classrooms:
- Full version license
- Free upgrades to the latest software version
- Floating for fixed-seat license options available
- Expert support included
- Valid for 12 months (renews automatically)