Engineering Teaching & Research Equipment

Expand your students’ practical engineering experience with the extensive range of teaching and research equipment at Emona Instruments. We are dedicated to continually extending engineering knowledge and committed to supplying educational equipment for personal use, high schools and universities.

At Emona, we only offer teaching and research equipment that is industry-leading and innovative. Our engineering equipment is reliable, user-friendly, and offers the following disciplines:

Aerospace Engineering, referring to two branches, aeronautical designing for air travel and designing for space travel.

Biomedical Engineering, the application of engineering principles and materials to medicine and healthcare.

Chemical Engineering, which uses principles of chemistry, biology, physics, and math in industrial processes.

Civil Engineering, concerned with the technical design, construction, and maintenance of the physical and naturally built environments.

Telecommunications Engineering, focused on the technology of communication via messages, through electromagnetic waves, and optical pulses.

Industry 4.0 or the Internet of Things (loT), referring to the fusion of digitalisation with industrial processes.

Mechanical Engineering, referring to the design, construction, and operation of machines and machinery.

Mechatronics Engineering, the study of machines, control systems, and computing to develop automated systems

Nanotechnology, the design and operation of devices and systems defined by the scale of work, the nanoscale roughly 1 to 100 nanometres.

Oil and Gas Engineering, focused on the process of extracting oils and natural gasses from reservoirs.

Physics, a branch of natural science that considers the nature and properties of matter and Energy.

Renewable Energy, concerned with sourcing naturally replenishable energy resources such as sunlight, wind, rain, waves, and geothermal heat.

Robotics, an interdisciplinary research area, focusing on the science behind the design, construction, operation, and use of robots.



In addition, Emona provides a broad range of online learning materials, so you can have extensive engineering teaching and research equipment from the comfort of your home.

Discover Emona’s range of industry-leading instruments for engineering teaching and research, designed for use in professional environments and the classroom. Find the best research device for your requirements at Emona Instruments.