Rockcote Sandcote

Sandcote is the ideal finish for designer homes and commercial buildings where the best exterior rendering finishes are required.

Sandcote delivers an elegant and pristine rendered look, catering to those who are searching for a smooth and natural look for the exterior of buildings. The look is transitional between a beachside home and a contemporary urban masterpiece.

This product has been formulated to maximise the shimmery effect of the sand with the appearance of a slight sparkle evident in different light. Superior quality and flexibility means that the product is low maintenance and bridges minor cracking in the substrate.

Sandcote is one of 12 products in the Rockcote Coloured Render range offering:

Lasting beauty and performance without the need for painting

Colour that extends all the way through the render, minimising the visible damage from scratches and dents

Sandcote is designed to be left uncoated but can be overcoated with Rockcote Repel or Rockcote Clearcote for added durability and longevity. Sandcote is one of the recommended render systems for the Rockcote Thermal Dry Zone Walling System.