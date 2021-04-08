Logo
Electronic Test & Measure Instruments

Last Updated on 08 Apr 2021

Emona Instruments offers an enormous variety of industry-leading Electronic Test and Measure Instruments, ideal for all stages of electronics designs, manufacturing, repairs and education.

Emona Instruments offers a variety of industry-leading Electronic Test and Measuring Instruments, for all stages of electronics design, manufacturing, repair and education.

Electronic Test & Measuring Instruments are critical equipment used in design, service and education in the electronics industry. Emona’s inventory of Electronic and Test Instruments includes:

  • Digital Oscilloscopes, benchtop and PC-based up to 2GHz
  • RF Test Equipment covering spectrum analysers, real time spectrum analysers and RF signal generators to 7.5GHz
  • Biomedical Test for medical equipment verification and vital signs simulators.
  • Calibrators for testing the measurement accuracy of electronic equipment.
  • Data Acquisition Systems both pc-based and stand-alone from single up to hundreds of channels
  • Electronic Loads up to 18000A
  • Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) for pre-compliance testing
  • Function Generators & Counters up to 6GHz
  • Harness & Cable Testers for testing defective or mis-wired cables and harnesses
  • High Potential (HiPot) Testers for production line testing.
  • Multimeters from handheld to benchtop models up to 7.5 digits.


Emona’s Test and Measure Instruments are supplied by globally trusted manufacturers, so we know our customers are getting the best. From Rigol, Pico, GW Instek, Aim-TTi, Kikusui, Metrel, Cami Research and Time Electronics, get industry-leading Test and Measurement Instruments at Emona Instruments.

Display AddressCamperdown, NSW

Test Instruments Sales & Technical Service/Calibration Centre 78 Parramatta Rd

(02) 9519 3933
