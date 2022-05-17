Multi purpose performance enhancing concrete admixture.

Efflorein® is a ready-to-use, high-solids, easily dispersible, flowable off-white powder admixture for cement-bound materials. It has been specifically developed to control the occurrence of efflorescence and the problems associated with salt bloom in Portland cement concrete, mortar and grout products, while also helping to improve a range of other concrete performance characteristics in both the plastic and hardened states.

Supplied in fully biodegradable paper sacks, Efflorein® is suitable for use with virtually any type of concrete, grout or mortar mix, including:

prepared wet plastic pre-mixed concrete and shotcrete mixes

cementitious engineering grouts

tile grouts

semi-dry, ‘earth damp’ low water content concrete mixes (such as those used with high compactive forces, in the manufacture of concrete masonry, pavers, roofing tiles, garden furniture and 'ornamental' products)

masonry mortars

cement rendering mortars

stencilled paver effect compositions for existing hardened concrete



Efflorein® delivers a range of positive performance enhancement to concrete, including:

Reduces permeability to water and other solutions (including chloride solutions)

Increases durability

Controls the occurrence of efflorescence and problems associated with salt bloom

Improves compressive strength

Increases the intensity and colour saturation of integrally-coloured concrete mixes.



Find out more here.