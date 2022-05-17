Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ability Building Colours
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ABC Efflorein
ABC Efflorein

Efflorein®

Last Updated on 17 May 2022

Efflorein® is a ready-to-use, high-solids, easily dispersible, flowable off-white powder admixture for cement-bound materials. It has been specifically developed to control the occurrence of efflorescence and the problems associated with salt bloom in Portland cement concrete, mortar and grout products, while also helping to improve a range of other concrete performance characteristics in both the plastic and hardened states.

Overview
Description

Multi purpose performance enhancing concrete admixture.

Efflorein® is a ready-to-use, high-solids, easily dispersible, flowable off-white powder admixture for cement-bound materials. It has been specifically developed to control the occurrence of efflorescence and the problems associated with salt bloom in Portland cement concrete, mortar and grout products, while also helping to improve a range of other concrete performance characteristics in both the plastic and hardened states.

Supplied in fully biodegradable paper sacks, Efflorein® is suitable for use with virtually any type of concrete, grout or mortar mix, including:

  • prepared wet plastic pre-mixed concrete and shotcrete mixes
  • cementitious engineering grouts
  • tile grouts
  • semi-dry, ‘earth damp’ low water content concrete mixes (such as those used with high compactive forces, in the manufacture of concrete masonry, pavers, roofing tiles, garden furniture and 'ornamental' products)
  • masonry mortars
  • cement rendering mortars
  • stencilled paver effect compositions for existing hardened concrete

Efflorein® delivers a range of positive performance enhancement to concrete, including:

  • Reduces permeability to water and other solutions (including chloride solutions)
  • Increases durability
  • Controls the occurrence of efflorescence and problems associated with salt bloom
  • Improves compressive strength
  • Increases the intensity and colour saturation of integrally-coloured concrete mixes.

Find out more here.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Efflo Bmrl Effective Resistance

209.72 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Efflobmrl Resist Salt Attack

52.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Efflorein ABC

147.37 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Efflorein ABC MSDS

51.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Efflorein Product Info Built

104.55 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Efflorein Single Skin

109.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Efflo Removal

68.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
How to Make Coloured Mortars

308.98 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

2/18 Metrolink Circuit

03 9457 1825
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap