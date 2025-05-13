Logo
Innova Effects Trim

Effects® trims

Last Updated on 13 May 2025

Effects® trims offer a durable, stylish solution for clean finishes around windows, doors, and corners. Made from fibre cement, they outperform timber, resist weathering, and meet BAL40 bushfire standards, delivering long-lasting performance and a refined architectural finish.

  • Product checkPrecision-Finished Corners
  • Product checkDurable, Low-Maintenance Performance
  • Product checkBushfire Compliance (BAL40 Rated)
Overview
Description

Effects® trims is a range of fibre cement trims designed to provide a polished finish around windows and doors, as well as internal and external corners. It can also be used as a decorative accent to create a distinctive feature in your design.

Features & Benefits:

  • Creates a perfect line at internal and external corners.
  • Add a sleek and stylish finish around windows.
  • Maintains integrity and appearance longer than traditional timber trims.
  • Complies with BAL40 as required in AS 3959 - Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas.
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
