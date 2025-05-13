Effects® trims
Last Updated on 13 May 2025
Effects® trims offer a durable, stylish solution for clean finishes around windows, doors, and corners. Made from fibre cement, they outperform timber, resist weathering, and meet BAL40 bushfire standards, delivering long-lasting performance and a refined architectural finish.
- Precision-Finished Corners
- Durable, Low-Maintenance Performance
- Bushfire Compliance (BAL40 Rated)
Overview
Description
Effects® trims is a range of fibre cement trims designed to provide a polished finish around windows and doors, as well as internal and external corners. It can also be used as a decorative accent to create a distinctive feature in your design.
Features & Benefits:
- Creates a perfect line at internal and external corners.
- Add a sleek and stylish finish around windows.
- Maintains integrity and appearance longer than traditional timber trims.
- Complies with BAL40 as required in AS 3959 - Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas.