Effects® fascia
Last Updated on 13 May 2025
Effects® fascia is a durable, low-maintenance fibre cement board that delivers a premium timber-look finish without the drawbacks. Designed for seamless integration with Durasheet®, it's BAL40 compliant, easy to install, and ideal for modern residential exteriors.
- Long-Term Durability
- Seamless Integration with Innova® Cladding
- Low Maintenance, High Performance
Overview
Effects® fascia is a specially formulated fibre cement board designed to provide long term durability and maintain an excellent finish for the life of the home.
Effects® fascia is the perfect choice to complement all Innova® cladding products, providing the aesthetics, performance and durability for any residential home design.
Features & Benefits:
- Designed to accommodate Durasheet® for a seamless transition.
- Provides a timber look without the problems associated with real timber, will not rot, swell, twist, and is resistant to termites.
- Gun nailable and easy to cut and handle.
- Complies with BAL40 as required in AS 3959 - Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas.