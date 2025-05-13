Logo
Innova Effects Fascia

Effects® fascia

Last Updated on 13 May 2025

Effects® fascia is a durable, low-maintenance fibre cement board that delivers a premium timber-look finish without the drawbacks. Designed for seamless integration with Durasheet®, it's BAL40 compliant, easy to install, and ideal for modern residential exteriors.

  • Product checkLong-Term Durability
  • Product checkSeamless Integration with Innova® Cladding
  • Product checkLow Maintenance, High Performance
Overview
Description

Effects® fascia is a specially formulated fibre cement board designed to provide long term durability and maintain an excellent finish for the life of the home.

Effects® fascia is the perfect choice to complement all Innova® cladding products, providing the aesthetics, performance and durability for any residential home design.

Features & Benefits:

  • Designed to accommodate Durasheet® for a seamless transition.
  • Provides a timber look without the problems associated with real timber, will not rot, swell, twist, and is resistant to termites.
  • Gun nailable and easy to cut and handle.
  • Complies with BAL40 as required in AS 3959  - Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas.

 

Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
