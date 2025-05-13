Logo
Effects® base trim

Last Updated on 13 May 2025

Effects® base trim provides a sleek, durable finish for slab edges. Corrosion-resistant and coastal-compatible, it effectively manages moisture with its flashing function and supports cladding installation with a built-in 6mm ledge, ensuring long-lasting performance and a professional look.

  • Product checkDurable and Long-Lasting
  • Product checkCorrosion-Resistant and Coastal Compatible
  • Product checkEffective Water Management
Overview
Description

The Effects® base trim is specifically designed to provide the perfect finishing touch to slab edges, offering a sleek and contemporary aesthetic. Its design ensures a professional look while being ready for painting, making it an ideal choice for exteriors.

Features & Benefits:

  • Maintains integrity and appearance longer than traditional timber trims.
  • Corrosion-resistant; coastal zone compatible.
  • Provides a flashing function for any excess moisture, pushing water out and away from the internals.
  • Set up level and the inbuilt 6mm ledge allows for holding panels during cladding installation.

Product compatibility

  • Duratex®
  • Durasheet® 6mm
  • Duraplank®
  • Duragrid® 9mm
  • Stratum® 12mm
  • Duragroove® 9mm
  • Durascape® 9mm
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
