Effects® base trim
Last Updated on 13 May 2025
Effects® base trim provides a sleek, durable finish for slab edges. Corrosion-resistant and coastal-compatible, it effectively manages moisture with its flashing function and supports cladding installation with a built-in 6mm ledge, ensuring long-lasting performance and a professional look.
- Durable and Long-Lasting
- Corrosion-Resistant and Coastal Compatible
- Effective Water Management
Overview
Description
The Effects® base trim is specifically designed to provide the perfect finishing touch to slab edges, offering a sleek and contemporary aesthetic. Its design ensures a professional look while being ready for painting, making it an ideal choice for exteriors.
Features & Benefits:
- Maintains integrity and appearance longer than traditional timber trims.
- Corrosion-resistant; coastal zone compatible.
- Provides a flashing function for any excess moisture, pushing water out and away from the internals.
- Set up level and the inbuilt 6mm ledge allows for holding panels during cladding installation.
Product compatibility
- Duratex®
- Durasheet® 6mm
- Duraplank®
- Duragrid® 9mm
- Stratum® 12mm
- Duragroove® 9mm
- Durascape® 9mm