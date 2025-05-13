The Effects® base trim is specifically designed to provide the perfect finishing touch to slab edges, offering a sleek and contemporary aesthetic. Its design ensures a professional look while being ready for painting, making it an ideal choice for exteriors.

Features & Benefits:

Maintains integrity and appearance longer than traditional timber trims.

Corrosion-resistant; coastal zone compatible.

Provides a flashing function for any excess moisture, pushing water out and away from the internals.

Set up level and the inbuilt 6mm ledge allows for holding panels during cladding installation.

Product compatibility