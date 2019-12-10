Efaflex: High-speed roll doors

DMF International Pty Ltd have been partnering with German manufacturer, Efaflex for over 12 years, supplying and installing their range of specialised high speed spiral and folding doors for many applications around Australia.

These unique doors are custom made to size, and the popular SST model, will provide a high speed and secure solution for applications such as carparks, building access, warehouses, govt buildings, courthouses to name a few. These door models are not only quick action and secure, but can offer high wind resistance, even up to Cat5 wind speeds on application. Fast doors needs to also have reliable and effective safety sensors, and the Efaflex doors come with an integrated light curtain, and touch sensitive bottom rail.

In addition, Efaflex manufacture highly clinical cleanroom doors for pharmaceutical production applications, boasting the lowest air loss rate under pressure, compared with any other door on the global market. The SRT CR door can be used in ISO Class 5 applications, and are constructed in stainless steel, or powdercoated finish.

There are many activation options available, and so contact DMF today to see how we can assist with your needs.