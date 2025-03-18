Edge Gutter
Architecturally designed homes deserve a gutter that offers clean and refined lines. Stratco’s Edge Gutter 160 features the latest cutting edge styling while offering product benefits such as high water carrying capacity for faster and better drainage.
- Concealed brackets.
- Cast mitres.
- Better water carrying capacity than standard gutters.
- Also available – Edge Gutter 200.
- Australian Made
Overview
The smooth, straight lines and lack of external bracketry ensures Stratco’s Edge Gutter always looks good and will be complementary to any architectural style.
Available in COLORBOND® standard colours, Matt Finish, Ultra, Metallic and Zincalume®.
Specifications
- Width: 160mm
- Height: 103mm
- Diameter: 75mm round or 100 x 50mm rectangular outlets