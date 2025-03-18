Logo
Edge Gutter

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Architecturally designed homes deserve a gutter that offers clean and refined lines. Stratco’s Edge Gutter 160 features the latest cutting edge styling while offering product benefits such as high water carrying capacity for faster and better drainage. 

  • Product checkConcealed brackets.
  • Product checkCast mitres.
  • Product checkBetter water carrying capacity than standard gutters.
  • Product checkAlso available – Edge Gutter 200.
  • Product checkAustralian Made
Architecturally designed homes deserve a gutter that offers clean and refined lines.

The smooth, straight lines and lack of external bracketry ensures Stratco’s Edge Gutter always looks good and will be complementary to any architectural style.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours, Matt Finish, Ultra, Metallic and Zincalume®.

  • Width: 160mm
  • Height: 103mm
  • Diameter: 75mm round or 100 x 50mm rectangular outlets
Edge Gutter Design Guide

1.34 MB

Download
Rainwater Goods

5.29 MB

Download
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
