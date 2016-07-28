EcoStyle very low VOC premium quality interior paint

Rockcote has developed EcoStyle Paints that don’t compromise on performance or on the health of people. EcoStyle are ultra-premium paints that last the distance and are also non-toxic and very low VOC.

EcoStyle’s unique high performance formulation was developed in Australia with the most punishing and high traffic environments in mind: childcare centres, schools, hospitals and public buildings. Being 100% acrylic and formulated with exterior grade resin makes EcoStyle Paints incredibly tough and easily able to withstand bumps and knocks. Most marks can be washed away with warm water and a sponge, and the surface will withstand scrubbing for more stubborn marks.

Benefits of Rockcote EcoStyle:

Low odour formulation

Non-toxic

Very low VOC for cleaner air

Certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia

The low odour formulation means rooms can be painted and occupied the same day, minimising disruption in commercial buildings such as schools, hospitals and aged care facilities.

Rockcote EcoStyle Paints are the ideal choice for people who care about the air quality of their homes and the health of their families. Being non-toxic and very low VOC means purer, cleaner air both during and after painting, with no off gassing of chemicals into the air like many other paints. Their certification by Good Environmental Choice Australia provides assurance that the product has been assessed to meet environmental, human health and ethical impact criteria; it also contributes to green star points.