Eco Nexus Duo Recycling Bins: 60 and 85

The Eco Nexus Duo internal twin stream recycling bins are the ideal solution for companies looking to implement a low-budget full-office recycling program. They have a 60 or 85 litre holding capacity and are made from between 73% and 77% recycled content, plus are fully recyclable after their usable life.

They have a narrow footprint and can be orientated either length or width ways, enabling full recycling banks to be fitted into even the smallest of office environments. The Eco Nexus Bin lids are designed with shaped apertures that clearly identify which waste type should be deposited and can be combined with bin graphics and optional sign plaques to further discourage waste contamination.

Features and benefits:

Cost effective internal recycling solution for multiple streams

Allow collection of two waste streams within one internal unit

Duo sack retention system for ease of handling



Product Features: