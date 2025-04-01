Echolinear: Modular and demountable acoustic wall and ceiling panelling

What is Echolinear?

Echolinear is a patented sound absorbing system for ceilings and walls, comprising a streamlined, demountable fixing system, E0 and FSC® certified substrate and a seamless linear look. Designed to achieve the highest aesthetic and sound quality levels, Echolinear combines quality materials and superior acoustic capabilities with extremely simple installation.

How does it work?

Echolinear can be considered as a number of resonance chambers assembled together, into which sound waves enter, mixed with air, through holes in the external surface. Once the sound waves are inside the chambers, they are dissipated by the friction experienced in the tunnels of air. Even if there is no free space or rockwool insulation behind the panels, the mechanism remains efficient in the absorption of medium sound waves, such as those of the spoken word.

Advantages:

High acoustic performance combined with a seamless linear aesthetic, Echolinear is a revolutionary system of modular, slotted, sound absorbent, timber planks that fits together with no screws or nails, making it fully demountable and re-usable. Manufactured with unparalleled precision the installation of Echolinear is faster and easier than that of other acoustic panels and provides a more sophisticated finish. Echolinear’s timber substrate acts as an effective absorber as well as imbuing a pleasing warmth and timbre to a space. Add to that the fact that Echolinear is made from E0, 100% FSC® pure board and you have a really sustainable acoustic solution.