Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
EBSA
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
EBSA Smoke Control Panel
EBSA Smoke Controls
EBSA Smoke Control Panel
EBSA Smoke Controls

EBSA smoke controls

Last Updated on 28 Aug 2018

Keep occupants safe and reduce the risk of injury or fatalities by having a smoke ventilation system in place. Heat and smoke can be ferried away from areas like stairwells, fire escapes and places that are likely to have people in them.

Overview
Description

Keep occupants safe and reduce the risk of injury or fatalities by having a smoke ventilation system in place. Heat and smoke can be ferried away from areas like stairwells, fire escapes and places that are likely to have people in them. This reduces the risk of smoke inhalation (a major killer in building fires) and gives people an opportunity to escape from the building quicker (better visibility, less smoke and heat, less confusion).

We import a comprehensive range of smoke ventilation products and can assist with putting together a system that suits your building, your engineers and your WHS officers.

It is essential that today’s modern buildings meet a host of regulatory requirements when it comes to smoke and heat ventilation systems. To navigate through this without expert help can be disastrous.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Smoke Controls

502.13 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 45/7-9 Production Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 4/209 Leitchs Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 6/8 Garden Road

1300 327 200
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap