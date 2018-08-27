EBSA Louvres: MP2

Natural light, fresh air and a sense of space are key attributes of modern building architecture. The MP2 louvre window range, including double and single glazed frameless options and a double glazed framed option have been elegantly created to integrate with sophisticated building architecture & design.

Features and benefits:

Thermally Broken Frames

Double or Triple Glazed

Concealed motors

Certified to AS2047 (up to 1000Pa water)

AGWA award-winning (Most Innovative Window System)

1st louvre Cyclonic Rated for debris type A and B

Aerodynamic cross-section

Air tightness

Security (via integrated locking mechanism)

Integrates with BMS systems for automated control

Safety locking of each blade

Cleaning of blades from inside

Integrated 24VDC drives

Anti pinch safety function

Single, double or triple glazed options

Suitable for overhead glazing options

Integrate with FIP for smoke exhaust/relief air



1st Louvre Cyclonic Rated for debris Type A and B

The application of louvre windows within Cyclonic Regions C & D has been challenging for designers as until recently no louvre system had fulfilled both the requirements of AS2047 and passed both Debris Test Load A and B in a simulated wind-driven debris impact test.

The MP2 louvre passed the wind-driven debris impact loads tested @ 29m/s and 32m/s, certifying that the louvre is capable of resisting wind load as stated in both AS/NZ 1170-2011 Part 2, Section 2.58 & 5.3.2 as well as the Queensland Government Department of Public Work Design Guidelines for Australian Public Shelters Section 3.2 (b)

Uncompromising quality

MP2 louvre windows are manufactured by our German partners, Schneider + Nölke who boast over 25 years’ experience at the forefront of this industry. Cutting edge production technology, quality materials & strict quality standards ensure the MP2 leads the way in louvre window design. The MP2 louvre windows have been tested to AS2047, setting the benchmark for louvre performance & establishing themselves uniquely qualified for use in high rise applications where water penetration & air leakage are critical.

Revolutionary technology

MP2 louvres have been designed with a unique hinging mechanism which provides one of the tightest seals of any window. The fittings provide a secure mechanical interlock of the window in the closed position and can withstand extreme wind and weather conditions. Testing has shown that the MP2 louvre windows rival conventional window and curtain wall systems in terms of water tightness, air tightness, wind load and soundproofing.