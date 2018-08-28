EBSA fixed glass louvres

Glass edge securing systems for facades​

The FIXED LOUVRE BRACKET S was especially developed for simple and fast installation of overlapping glass facades. The glass is clamped in place which means there is no need for holes in the processed glass panels.

Simple and fast installation

Installation can be completed quickly and easily due to the small number of components required. The glass is adjusted and clamped in the bracket by the soft inlay and a special securing system.

The FIXED LOUVRE BRACKET S system can be used on sub-structures such as wood, aluminium or steel profiles.

Possible applications

Can be used for curtain walls on buildings, glazing for arcades, stairways and car parks, for protection against the wind and weather, for ventilation and sun protection.

Glass is to be selected according to AS1288 and the maximum spans and heights will be limited by the wind loads and the static load on the fixings.