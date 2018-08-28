EBSA fixed glass louvres
Last Updated on 28 Aug 2018
The fixed louvre bracket S was designed to provide a simple and effective means of creating a glazed weather screen on any type of building project. The simplicity of the system means that after the initial setout has been completed the glass can be adjusted and clamped in the bracket with relative ease.
Overview
Glass edge securing systems for facades
The FIXED LOUVRE BRACKET S was especially developed for simple and fast installation of overlapping glass facades. The glass is clamped in place which means there is no need for holes in the processed glass panels.
Simple and fast installation
Installation can be completed quickly and easily due to the small number of components required. The glass is adjusted and clamped in the bracket by the soft inlay and a special securing system.
The FIXED LOUVRE BRACKET S system can be used on sub-structures such as wood, aluminium or steel profiles.
Possible applications
Can be used for curtain walls on buildings, glazing for arcades, stairways and car parks, for protection against the wind and weather, for ventilation and sun protection.
Glass is to be selected according to AS1288 and the maximum spans and heights will be limited by the wind loads and the static load on the fixings.
Downloads
Contact
Sydney Office Unit 45/7-9 Production Road1300 327 200
Brisbane Head Office Unit 4/209 Leitchs Road1300 327 200
Melbourne Office Unit 6/8 Garden Road1300 327 200