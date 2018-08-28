Logo
EBSA fixed glass louvres

Last Updated on 28 Aug 2018

The fixed louvre bracket S was designed to provide a simple and effective means of creating a glazed weather screen on any type of building project. The simplicity of the system means that after the initial setout has been completed the glass can be adjusted and clamped in the bracket with relative ease.

Overview
Description

Glass edge securing systems for facades​

The FIXED LOUVRE BRACKET S was especially developed for simple and fast installation of overlapping glass facades. The glass is clamped in place which means there is no need for holes in the processed glass panels.

Simple and fast installation

Installation can be completed quickly and easily due to the small number of components required. The glass is adjusted and clamped in the bracket by the soft inlay and a special securing system.

The FIXED LOUVRE BRACKET S system can be used on sub-structures such as wood, aluminium or steel profiles.

Possible applications

Can be used for curtain walls on buildings, glazing for arcades, stairways and car parks, for protection against the wind and weather, for ventilation and sun protection.

Glass is to be selected according to AS1288 and the maximum spans and heights will be limited by the wind loads and the static load on the fixings.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Fixed Glass Louvre

3.67 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 45/7-9 Production Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 4/209 Leitchs Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 6/8 Garden Road

1300 327 200
