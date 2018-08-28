Logo
Supplier Image
EBSA
EBSA Drivers Product Image
EBSA Drivers Product Image

EBSA drives

Last Updated on 28 Aug 2018

Get the best of both worlds by combining natural and mechanical ventilation systems. When natural ventilation (such as wind and thermal buoyancy) is working well, mechanical ventilation requirements drop. When natural elements aren’t available, mechanical ventilation starts, ensuring your building is always ventilated properly whilst using minimal power consumption.

Description

Reduce energy consumption by harnessing natural and mechanical ventilation

Stale air out – clean air in

Over time, air inside buildings can become stale, humid and oxygen-starved. This leads to a reduction in productivity and in severe cases can aggravate cardiac and respiratory illnesses.

Installing a mixed ventilation system ensures that your building will always have optimal air exchange and a healthy indoor climate.

Fully Automatic System

Our mixed ventilation solutions can be set up so they’re fully automated. This gives your occupants inside the building a healthy, comfortable and pleasant atmosphere in their rooms whilst our systems run in the background.

CDP Series

1.91 MB

Download
DDS Door Opener

833.06 KB

Download
DXD Series

1.24 MB

Download
FRA Locking Drive

846.38 KB

Download
KA Series

5.46 MB

Download
LDx Louvre Activator

1.07 MB

Download
SD3 Skylight Opener

934.94 KB

Download
VCD Series

5.64 MB

Download
VLD Locking Drive

945.87 KB

Download
ZA Series

4.38 MB

Download
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 45/7-9 Production Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 4/209 Leitchs Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 6/8 Garden Road

1300 327 200
© 2025 Architecture & Design

  Privacy Policy
  Sitemap