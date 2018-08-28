EBSA drives
Last Updated on 28 Aug 2018
Get the best of both worlds by combining natural and mechanical ventilation systems. When natural ventilation (such as wind and thermal buoyancy) is working well, mechanical ventilation requirements drop. When natural elements aren’t available, mechanical ventilation starts, ensuring your building is always ventilated properly whilst using minimal power consumption.
Overview
Reduce energy consumption by harnessing natural and mechanical ventilation
Get the best of both worlds by combining natural and mechanical ventilation systems. When natural ventilation (such as wind and thermal buoyancy) is working well, mechanical ventilation requirements drop. When natural elements aren’t available, mechanical ventilation starts, ensuring your building is always ventilated properly whilst using minimal power consumption.
Stale air out – clean air in
Over time, air inside buildings can become stale, humid and oxygen-starved. This leads to a reduction in productivity and in severe cases can aggravate cardiac and respiratory illnesses.
Installing a mixed ventilation system ensures that your building will always have optimal air exchange and a healthy indoor climate.
Fully Automatic System
Our mixed ventilation solutions can be set up so they’re fully automated. This gives your occupants inside the building a healthy, comfortable and pleasant atmosphere in their rooms whilst our systems run in the background.
Downloads
CDP Series
1.91 MB
DDS Door Opener
833.06 KB
DXD Series
1.24 MB
FRA Locking Drive
846.38 KB
KA Series
5.46 MB
LDx Louvre Activator
1.07 MB
SD3 Skylight Opener
934.94 KB
VCD Series
5.64 MB
VLD Locking Drive
945.87 KB
ZA Series
4.38 MB
Contact
Sydney Office Unit 45/7-9 Production Road1300 327 200
Brisbane Head Office Unit 4/209 Leitchs Road1300 327 200
Melbourne Office Unit 6/8 Garden Road1300 327 200