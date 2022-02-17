EasyLift wheelchair lift (Portable)
A cost-effective way to navigate staircases or different levels at home or work. Where ramps are too steep or too long – where stair lifts or elevators are needless due to too small difference in altitude – the EasyLift is the optimal solution.
Overview
With the help of our EasyLift models 1, 2 & 3, wheelchair users and physically disabled persons are able to comfortably and safely move between heights up to 970mm.
The weatherproof lifting platform can be easily put in place and readily moved to another location making it the perfect solution for urgent or temporary needs
Rated load
180kg / 300kg
Travel height
595mm / 970mm
Landings
Two
Capacity
1 Wheelchair user
We are the official supplier of Easylift platform wheelchair lift in Australia.
NSW Office Unit8/20-28 Ricketty St. Mascot1300 240 298
QLD Office 43 Telford St1300 240 298