EasyLift wheelchair lift (Portable)

A cost-effective way to navigate staircases or different levels at home or work. Where ramps are too steep or too long – where stair lifts or elevators are needless due to too small difference in altitude – the EasyLift is the optimal solution.

With the help of our EasyLift models 1, 2 & 3, wheelchair users and physically disabled persons are able to comfortably and safely move between heights up to 970mm.

The weatherproof lifting platform can be easily put in place and readily moved to another location making it the perfect solution for urgent or temporary needs

Rated load

180kg / 300kg

Travel height

595mm / 970mm

Landings

Two

Capacity

1 Wheelchair user

We are the official supplier of Easylift platform wheelchair lift in Australia.