Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Direct Lifts-Logo-2020
Direct Lifts Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Portable Wheelchair Lift
Portable Wheelchair Lift Black and White
Portable Wheelchair Lift DirectLift Australia
Portable Wheelchair Lift Set Up
Portable Wheelchair Lift
Portable Wheelchair Lift Black and White
Portable Wheelchair Lift DirectLift Australia
Portable Wheelchair Lift Set Up

EasyLift wheelchair lift (Portable)

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2022

A cost-effective way to navigate staircases or different levels at home or work. Where ramps are too steep or too long – where stair lifts or elevators are needless due to too small difference in altitude – the EasyLift is the optimal solution.

Overview
Description

A cost-effective way to navigate staircases or different levels at home or work. Where ramps are too steep or too long – where stair lifts or elevators are needless due to too small difference in altitude – the EasyLift is the optimal solution.

With the help of our EasyLift models 1, 2 & 3, wheelchair users and physically disabled persons are able to comfortably and safely move between heights up to 970mm.

The weatherproof lifting platform can be easily put in place and readily moved to another location making it the perfect solution for urgent or temporary needs

Rated load

180kg / 300kg

Travel height

595mm / 970mm

Landings

Two

Capacity

1 Wheelchair user

We are the official supplier of Easylift platform wheelchair lift in Australia.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Easylift Brochure 2021

795.15 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

NSW Office Unit8/20-28 Ricketty St. Mascot

1300 240 298
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

QLD Office 43 Telford St

1300 240 298
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap