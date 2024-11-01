EasyFol: Robust liner for ponds and water features
Last Updated on 01 Nov 2024
EasyFol is a heavy-duty EPDM pond liner that gives structural integrity to ponds and water features of any shape or size, offering a seamless blend of durability and ease of installation. Designed to simplify pond construction, this liner combines the robust properties of EPDM rubber with a focus on quality and sustainability, making it an ideal choice for landscape professionals.
Overview
With its combination of exceptional materials and thoughtful design, the EasyFol has become a preferred choice among professionals and pond enthusiasts. It ensures a flawless and hassle-free pond installation experience, contributing to stunning water features that enhance any garden landscape.
Roll sizes range from 3 – 15 m widths and 30 m lengths, making this liner suitable for small scale ponds and water features right up to commercial ponds and dams. It’s also easy to join multiple sheets using EasyFol Primer and seam tape for the largest of applications.
Key features:
- Made from high-quality EPDM rubber, ensuring resistance to UV rays and ozone for long-lasting performance.
- Stretchy and flexible design to conform to irregular surfaces and contours, creating natural-looking water features without compromising structural integrity.
- Talcum-free surface enhances handling and allows for immediate gluing, reducing the risk of slippage during installation for a quicker process.
- Safe for both fish and plant life, ensuring a harmonious ecosystem in your pond.
- Eco-friendly and made from recyclable materials
- UV resistance ensures the liner maintains its integrity and appearance over time.
- Ozone resistance further enhances its durability, ensuring it withstands varying environmental conditions.
- 20-year warranty for long-term use.