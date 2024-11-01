EasyFol: Robust liner for ponds and water features

EasyFol is a heavy-duty EPDM pond liner that gives structural integrity to ponds and water features of any shape or size, offering a seamless blend of durability and ease of installation. Designed to simplify pond construction, this liner combines the robust properties of EPDM rubber with a focus on quality and sustainability, making it an ideal choice for landscape professionals.

With its combination of exceptional materials and thoughtful design, the EasyFol has become a preferred choice among professionals and pond enthusiasts. It ensures a flawless and hassle-free pond installation experience, contributing to stunning water features that enhance any garden landscape.

Roll sizes range from 3 – 15 m widths and 30 m lengths, making this liner suitable for small scale ponds and water features right up to commercial ponds and dams. It’s also easy to join multiple sheets using EasyFol Primer and seam tape for the largest of applications.

Key features: