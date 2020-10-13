Easycraft’s Expressions Series

Easycraft’s Expression Series offers a range of decorative finishes which provide the latest in contemporary styling, offering stunning and versatile aesthetics in any project. Create your desired atmosphere and bold design features with patterns that will suit a vari ety of spaces.

Add a touch of style with the range of patterns available in the expression series. All patterns are offered on general purpose pre - primed boards or veneer finishes , meaning you can combine the pattern with your chosen palette. The only lim it is your imagination.

Features you’ll love:

Available in five decorative profiles

Three distinct veneer finishes to choose from

Option to finish raw or with a clear lacquer

Veneer face on MDF base with lower grade on back

Hidden tongue & groove eas y join system

Made in Australia



The Expression ’s series features unique, grooved patterns which provide designers new opportunities in commercial and residential projects. Whether this be creating impactful spaces for restaurants, cafes, and stores , or enha ncing bland feature walls in residential applications.