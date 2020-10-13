Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Easycraft
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Black Herringbone Residential Lounge Interior
Caprio Residential Bedroom Interior Green and Pink
Chevron Residential Dining Room Terracotta Colour
Roman Brick Commercial Restaurant Interior
Black Herringbone Residential Lounge Interior
Caprio Residential Bedroom Interior Green and Pink
Chevron Residential Dining Room Terracotta Colour
Roman Brick Commercial Restaurant Interior

Easycraft’s Expressions Series

Last Updated on 13 Oct 2020

Easycraft’s Expression Series offers a range of decorative finishes which provide the latest in contemporary styling, offering stunning and versatile aesthetics in any project. Create your desired atmosphere and bold design features with patterns that will suit a variety of spaces.

Overview
Description

Easycraft’s Expression Series offers a range of decorative finishes which provide the latest in contemporary styling, offering stunning and versatile aesthetics in any project. Create your desired atmosphere and bold design features with patterns that will suit a variety of spaces.

Add a touch of style with the range of patterns available in the expression series. All patterns are offered on general purpose pre-primed boards or veneer finishes, meaning you can combine the pattern with your chosen palette. The only limit is your imagination.

Features you’ll love:

  • Available in five decorative profiles
  • Three distinct veneer finishes to choose from
  • Option to finish raw or with a clear lacquer
  • Veneer face on MDF base with lower grade on back
  • Hidden tongue & groove easy join system
  • Made in Australia

The Expression’s series features unique, grooved patterns which provide designers new opportunities in commercial and residential projects. Whether this be creating impactful spaces for restaurants, cafes, and stores, or enhancing bland feature walls in residential applications.

To view all available designs, take a look at Easycraft’s Expression Selector, this tool allows you to view all available designs, providing a simplistic platform to find your favourite style.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Expressions Brochure

3.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expressions Fact Sheet

500.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Product Catalogue 2020

6.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWynnum West, QLD

140 North Road

07 3906 7200
Postal AddressTingalpa DC, QLD

P.O. Box 3496

07 3906 7200
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap