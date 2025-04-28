DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P: High-performance spray-applied polyurea for durable protection

DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P is a two-component, high-performance polyurea coating system designed for protective lining and waterproofing in commercial and industrial applications. It is specifically formulated to react with SYSTEM ISO PPU15, creating a seamless, highly durable membrane with outstanding mechanical properties.

With >400% elongation (ASTM D 412) and tear strength exceeding 30 N/mm (ISO 34-1), this spray-applied system provides superior resistance to mechanical impact, abrasion, and harsh environmental conditions. It cures rapidly, achieving tack-free status in 7–10 seconds, making it ideal for fast-track projects requiring minimal downtime.

DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P is applied using high-pressure, heated plural-component spray equipment. It adheres well to properly prepared surfaces, including concrete, steel, and wood, and offers a high level of adhesion strength (≥1.5 MPa pull-off strength on concrete).

This 100% solids, zero-VOC formulation ensures compliance with environmental and safety regulations, making it a reliable choice for impact protection, secondary containment, tunnel coatings, and other heavy-duty applications.