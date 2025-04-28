DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P: High-performance spray-applied polyurea for durable protection
Last Updated on 28 Apr 2025
A premium spray-applied polyurea system designed for superior waterproofing, impact resistance, and protective coatings. Engineered for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications, offers exceptional durability and fast curing. With high elongation and tensile strength, it ensures long-term performance in demanding environments.
- Rapid Curing: Tack-free in 7–10 seconds at 23°C.
- High Durability: Tear strength >30 N/mm (ISO 34-1) and tensile strength ≥16 MPa (ASTM D 412).
- Excellent Adhesion: Pull-off strength ≥1.5 MPa on concrete (ASTM D 903).
- 100% Solids, Zero VOCs: Environmentally friendly, no harmful emissions (ASTM D-1259).
- Versatile Application: Suitable for waterproofing, impact protection, secondary containment, and tunnel linings.
Overview
DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P is a two-component, high-performance polyurea coating system designed for protective lining and waterproofing in commercial and industrial applications. It is specifically formulated to react with SYSTEM ISO PPU15, creating a seamless, highly durable membrane with outstanding mechanical properties.
With >400% elongation (ASTM D 412) and tear strength exceeding 30 N/mm (ISO 34-1), this spray-applied system provides superior resistance to mechanical impact, abrasion, and harsh environmental conditions. It cures rapidly, achieving tack-free status in 7–10 seconds, making it ideal for fast-track projects requiring minimal downtime.
DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P is applied using high-pressure, heated plural-component spray equipment. It adheres well to properly prepared surfaces, including concrete, steel, and wood, and offers a high level of adhesion strength (≥1.5 MPa pull-off strength on concrete).
This 100% solids, zero-VOC formulation ensures compliance with environmental and safety regulations, making it a reliable choice for impact protection, secondary containment, tunnel coatings, and other heavy-duty applications.
- Type: Two-component polyurea system
- Mixing Ratio: 1:1 (by volume)
- Recommended Membrane Thickness: - Concrete: Minimum 2 mm - Steel: Minimum 1 mm
- Application Temperature Range: -5°C to 50°C
- Material Pre-Conditioning Temperature: 25–30°C
- Material Spraying Temperature: 65–75°C
- Application Pressure: 150–180 bar
- Relative Humidity for Application: Max 98%
7–10 seconds at 23°C
>400% (ASTM D 412)
>30 N/mm (ISO 34-1)
≥16 MPa (ASTM D 412)
90 ± 5 Shore A (ASTM D 2240)
≥1.5 MPa pull-off on concrete (ASTM D 903)
0% (ASTM D-1259)
100% (ASTM D2697)
100% Solids, Zero VOCs