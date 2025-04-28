Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Pearl-Australia-Logo
Pearl Polyurethane Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Polyurea-DURAPEARL-SPR-90A-P-Swimming-Pool
Polyurea-DURAPEARL-SPR-90A-P-Water-Tank-Application
Polyurea-DURAPEARL-SPR-90A-P-Pool-Application
Polyurea-DURAPEARL-SPR-90A-P-Swimming-Pool
Polyurea-DURAPEARL-SPR-90A-P-Water-Tank-Application
Polyurea-DURAPEARL-SPR-90A-P-Pool-Application
|

DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P: High-performance spray-applied polyurea for durable protection

Last Updated on 28 Apr 2025

A premium spray-applied polyurea system designed for superior waterproofing, impact resistance, and protective coatings. Engineered for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications, offers exceptional durability and fast curing. With high elongation and tensile strength, it ensures long-term performance in demanding environments.

  • Product checkRapid Curing: Tack-free in 7–10 seconds at 23°C.
  • Product checkHigh Durability: Tear strength >30 N/mm (ISO 34-1) and tensile strength ≥16 MPa (ASTM D 412).
  • Product checkExcellent Adhesion: Pull-off strength ≥1.5 MPa on concrete (ASTM D 903).
  • Product check100% Solids, Zero VOCs: Environmentally friendly, no harmful emissions (ASTM D-1259).
  • Product checkVersatile Application: Suitable for waterproofing, impact protection, secondary containment, and tunnel linings.
Overview
Description

DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P is a two-component, high-performance polyurea coating system designed for protective lining and waterproofing in commercial and industrial applications. It is specifically formulated to react with SYSTEM ISO PPU15, creating a seamless, highly durable membrane with outstanding mechanical properties.

With >400% elongation (ASTM D 412) and tear strength exceeding 30 N/mm (ISO 34-1), this spray-applied system provides superior resistance to mechanical impact, abrasion, and harsh environmental conditions. It cures rapidly, achieving tack-free status in 7–10 seconds, making it ideal for fast-track projects requiring minimal downtime.

DURAPEARL SPR-90A-P is applied using high-pressure, heated plural-component spray equipment. It adheres well to properly prepared surfaces, including concrete, steel, and wood, and offers a high level of adhesion strength (≥1.5 MPa pull-off strength on concrete).

This 100% solids, zero-VOC formulation ensures compliance with environmental and safety regulations, making it a reliable choice for impact protection, secondary containment, tunnel coatings, and other heavy-duty applications.

Specifications

Last Updated on 28 Apr 2025

  • Type: Two-component polyurea system
  • Mixing Ratio: 1:1 (by volume)
  • Recommended Membrane Thickness: - Concrete: Minimum 2 mm - Steel: Minimum 1 mm
  • Application Temperature Range: -5°C to 50°C
  • Material Pre-Conditioning Temperature: 25–30°C
  • Material Spraying Temperature: 65–75°C
  • Application Pressure: 150–180 bar
  • Relative Humidity for Application: Max 98%
Tack-Free Time

7–10 seconds at 23°C

Elongation at Break

>400% (ASTM D 412)

Tear Strength

>30 N/mm (ISO 34-1)

Tensile Strength

≥16 MPa (ASTM D 412)

Hardness

90 ± 5 Shore A (ASTM D 2240)

Adhesion Strength

≥1.5 MPa pull-off on concrete (ASTM D 903)

VOC Content

0% (ASTM D-1259)

Solids Content

100% (ASTM D2697)

Certifications / Sustainability

100% Solids, Zero VOCs

Contact
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 15/412 St Kilda Rd

0412 480 003
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap