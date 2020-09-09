Durable venetian blinds

Made to measure Venetian blinds are not only designed to fit your windows, they’re also designed to match the appearance of your home. Choose from a range of different colours and materials.

Timber Venetian Blinds:

Timber blinds bring a warmth to the home, in appearance and by acting as an insulator over your windows. In our range, we offer two types of premium wooden Venetians: cedar blinds and basswood venetian blinds.

Aluminium Venetian Blinds:

Compared to PVC Venetian blinds, aluminium Venetians are incredibly durable. These blinds are perfect for rooms of the home that are exposed to moisture, such as the bathroom, kitchen or laundry, as the material won’t warp, bend, crack or peel easily. If you prefer a sleeker, slimmer style, slimline Venetian blinds are also available.

Both our wooden Venetian blinds and metal Venetian blinds are available in a variety of colours. Choose from white Venetian blinds, grey Venetian blinds and black Venetian blinds.

Our Venetian blinds are custom made and available online plus in-store for the lowest prices in the market. Just present any competitor’s competing offer on the same product and we’ll beat it by 5%, guaranteed.