Bowral Dry Pressed London Pavers
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2020

The London Pavers from Bowral Bricks are a dry pressed paver offering quality and durability.

Overview
Description

Transform your outdoor courtyard or landscaping with Bowral London pavers. Offering the same quality and durability of our dry pressed bricks, this versatile paving solution comes in an extensive colour palette, for endless design possibilities.

Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738 – 780 Wallgrove Rd

13-2742
Office AddressRochedale, QLD

QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road

+61 7 3347 2111
Office AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 8 8282 6333
Office AddressHobart, TAS

TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

+61 3 6212 9120
Office AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

+61 3 9303 4000
Office AddressCaversham, WA

WA Branch Harper Street

+61 8 9261 9999
