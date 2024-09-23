Dolphy Hand Dryers Catalogue

With a noise level of only 60-75 dB(A), this hand dryer unit from Dolphy Australia is ideal for facilities where low noise and high performance are essential. It offers adjustable RPM option for improved energy efficiency, and the dryer automatically shuts off after a set time. Available in Stainless Steel Matte Black.

TORNADO unit is accessible compliant when installed in accordance with AS1428.1 guideline. The unit can be hard-wired by an electrician or used with the cord and plug provided.

Features & Benefits: