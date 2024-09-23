Dolphy Hand Dryers Catalogue

DAHD0051 TORNADO Stainless Steel Hand Dryer
Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024
With a noise level of only 60-75 dB(A), this hand dryer unit from Dolphy Australia is ideal for facilities where low noise and high performance are essential. It offers adjustable RPM option for improved energy efficiency, and the dryer automatically shuts off after a set time. Available in Stainless Steel Matte Black. TORNADO unit is accessible compliant when installed in accordance with AS1428.1 guideline. The unit can be hard-wired by an electrician or used with the cord and plug provided.
Overview
Features & Benefits:
- Quick Drying time, under 12 seconds
- Noise Level: 60-75 dB-A
- Operates automatically using infrared sensor
- On/off heating options
- Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out when user removes hands from sensor zone
- Electrical Supply: AC, 220–240V 50/60Hz, 550 Watt (Room Temperature),1000W (Hot air), 3-4A
- Air Speed: 90 m/s
- Water Splash Proof: IPX1
- Material: 304 Stainless Steel
- Filter: HEPA
- Motor Speed: 30,000 RPM
- Dimensions: 32cm H x 29 cm W x 10 cm D
- Warranty: 5 years 100% product replacement