DSDR0152 Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser 1200ml (corrosion resistant)
Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024
Overview
Dolphy Australia developed the Anti-Corrosion Model DSDR0100 & DSDR0152 with 1200ml capacity, which features an ABS-lined pump and inner surface. This design prevents direct contact between the soap and the metal, significantly reducing the chances of corrosion. Highly recommended for commercial washrooms.
Features & Benefits:
- Surface mounted
- ABS soap tank is corrosion resistant
- Tank is a leak proof liquid container
- Tank type – horizontal
- 1.2 litre capacity
- Satin finish stainless steel
- Overall Dimensions: 12.2 cm x 7.2 cm x 20.2 cm
- Heavy Duty
- Easy to Refill
- Anti-theft: Secure locking screw through filler hole.
- Slight guage indicates refill time
- Warranty: 1 year 100% product replacement warranty