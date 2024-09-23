DSDR0152 Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser 1200ml (corrosion resistant)

Dolphy Australia developed the Anti-Corrosion Model DSDR0100 & DSDR0152 with 1200ml capacity, which features an ABS-lined pump and inner surface. This design prevents direct contact between the soap and the metal, significantly reducing the chances of corrosion. Highly recommended for commercial washrooms.