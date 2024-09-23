DHGB0036 Pull Down Grab Rail with toilet roll holder

Dolphy Australia's Grab Rails are designed for accessible and ambulant toilets, commercial washrooms, shower blocks, domestic, and medical facilities. Constructed from premium #304 stainless steel, they come in a variety of configurations and finishes. These AS1428.1 compliant grab rails are rigorously tested to withstand 1100Nm of force in any position or direction, ensuring they meet the highest safety and durability standards required for the manufacture and design of grab rails.

Features & Benefits:

Product Code: DHGB0036

Material: 304 Stainless Steel

Overall Dimensions: 847mm x 315mm

Tubing: 1.2mm #304 Stainless Steel - 32mmØ

Mounting Bracket: 2.5mm Formed #304 Stainless Steel

Unit is Seamless Welded & Polished

Toilet Roll Holder: 12.5mmØ Stainless Steel Bar, 168mmL with top of Holder 50mm below underside of upper rail

Mounting Holes: 7 off by 8mmØ

Compliant with the Force Requirements within AS1428.1: 2021, Section 14

​