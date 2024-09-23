Logo
DHGB0036 Pull Down Grab Rail with toilet roll holder

Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024

Overview
Description

Dolphy Australia's Grab Rails are designed for accessible and ambulant toilets, commercial washrooms, shower blocks, domestic, and medical facilities. Constructed from premium #304 stainless steel, they come in a variety of configurations and finishes. These AS1428.1 compliant grab rails are rigorously tested to withstand 1100Nm of force in any position or direction, ensuring they meet the highest safety and durability standards required for the manufacture and design of grab rails.

Features & Benefits:

  • Product Code: DHGB0036
  • Material: 304 Stainless Steel
  • Overall Dimensions: 847mm x 315mm
  • Tubing: 1.2mm #304 Stainless Steel - 32mmØ
  • Mounting Bracket: 2.5mm Formed #304 Stainless Steel
  • Unit is Seamless Welded & Polished
  • Toilet Roll Holder: 12.5mmØ Stainless Steel Bar, 168mmL with top of Holder 50mm below underside of upper rail
  • Mounting Holes: 7 off by 8mmØ
  • Compliant with the Force Requirements within AS1428.1: 2021, Section 14

Downloads
Dolphy Accessible Grab Rails Brochure

691.89 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCranbourne West, VIC

48 Whitfield Blvd

03 8787 8906
