DMMR0009 LED Wall Mount 5X & 1X Magnifying Mirror
Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024
The Dolphy 8-Inch LED Lighted Wall Mount Makeup Mirror stands out with its sleek and modern look, while providing close-up magnification for flawless makeup application. Add a touch of glamour to your home with a makeup mirror that is used in luxury hotels and spas because of its convenience, sleek look and precise magnification. Available in various finishes and design.
Overview
Features & Benefits:
- Product Code: DMMR0009
- Product Name: 5X LED Magnifying Mirror Wall Mount
- Colour: Chrome Finish
- This is designed to be wall mounted. This item comes complete with mounting hardware.
- An on/off rotary knob on the oval base will activate the LED halo lighting around the perimeter of the mirror when you need it. LED bulbs are lined around the mirror to distribute light evenly. LED bulbs use less energy (2.5-watts), are good for the environment, remain cool to the touch and can last up to 60,000-hours.
- The extension arm and smooth rotation adjusts to all angles for a dynamic point of view.
- This two-sided circular mirror has an 8-inch diameter and features a smooth 360-degree swivel design.
- The Dolphy LED Mirror extends up to 13.5-inches from the wall and can be easily moved around, while still being firm enough to hold for all angles.