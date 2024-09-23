DEHS0004 Hexagonal Digital Safe
Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024
Store valuables securely with this medium-sized safe, featuring a 31.5 L capacity that easily accommodates laptops and other important items. Designed with an elegant, modern aesthetic, it seamlessly complements any space. The easy-to-use electronic rubber keypad ensures secure access with customizable codes, making it an ideal solution for both personal and business use.
Overview
Store valuables securely with this medium-sized safe, featuring a 31.5 L capacity that easily accommodates laptops and other important items. Designed with an elegant, modern aesthetic, it seamlessly complements any space. The easy-to-use electronic rubber keypad ensures secure access with customizable codes, making it an ideal solution for both personal and business use.
Features & Benefits:
- Easily stores, standard laptops and other valuables for secure safekeeping.
- Solid Motor Locking: Equipped with two 19 mm steel bolts, providing robust security with minimal clearance between the door and casing.
- A glossy control panel with a bright and easy-to-read LED display for smooth operation.
- Elegant Design: The sleek, modern design seamlessly blends with any interior, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.
- Door opening: Left to right (Automatic door open)
- Power: 4*AA 1.5V batteries (not includes)
- Product Size: 420x370x200 mm
- Net Weight: 10.5kg
- Freeze system: 3 times wrong code input, the system blocked.
- Low battery indicator
- 3–6-digit personal code
- Wall or Floor Mount: The Dolphy Security Safe's design also allows for easily bolting it to a floor, shelf, or wall. All necessary mounting hardware comes included.
- Warranty: 1-year warranty