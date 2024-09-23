Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dolphy Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Dolphy Digital Safe 1
Dolphy Digital Safe 2
Dolphy Digital Safe 3
Dolphy Digital Safe Hero
Dolphy Digital Safe 1
Dolphy Digital Safe 2
Dolphy Digital Safe 3
Dolphy Digital Safe Hero

DEHS0004 Hexagonal Digital Safe

Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024

Store valuables securely with this medium-sized safe, featuring a 31.5 L capacity that easily accommodates laptops and other important items. Designed with an elegant, modern aesthetic, it seamlessly complements any space. The easy-to-use electronic rubber keypad ensures secure access with customizable codes, making it an ideal solution for both personal and business use.

Overview
Description

Store valuables securely with this medium-sized safe, featuring a 31.5 L capacity that easily accommodates laptops and other important items. Designed with an elegant, modern aesthetic, it seamlessly complements any space. The easy-to-use electronic rubber keypad ensures secure access with customizable codes, making it an ideal solution for both personal and business use.

Features & Benefits:

  • Easily stores, standard laptops and other valuables for secure safekeeping.
  • Solid Motor Locking: Equipped with two 19 mm steel bolts, providing robust security with minimal clearance between the door and casing.
  • A glossy control panel with a bright and easy-to-read LED display for smooth operation.
  • Elegant Design: The sleek, modern design seamlessly blends with any interior, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.
  • Door opening: Left to right (Automatic door open)
  • Power: 4*AA 1.5V batteries (not includes)
  • Product Size: 420x370x200 mm
  • Net Weight: 10.5kg
  • Freeze system: 3 times wrong code input, the system blocked.
  • Low battery indicator
  • 3–6-digit personal code
  • Wall or Floor Mount: The Dolphy Security Safe's design also allows for easily bolting it to a floor, shelf, or wall. All necessary mounting hardware comes included.
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Dolphy Digital Safes Brochure

183.81 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCranbourne West, VIC

48 Whitfield Blvd

03 8787 8906
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap