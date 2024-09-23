DEHS0004 Hexagonal Digital Safe

Last Updated on 23 Sep 2024

Store valuables securely with this medium-sized safe, featuring a 31.5 L capacity that easily accommodates laptops and other important items. Designed with an elegant, modern aesthetic, it seamlessly complements any space. The easy-to-use electronic rubber keypad ensures secure access with customizable codes, making it an ideal solution for both personal and business use.