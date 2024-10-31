Dolphy Hand dryers: Comprehensive solutions for any washroom facility
Last Updated on 31 Oct 2024
The Dolphy hand dryers, offering a comprehensive solution for any washroom facility. To cater to a wide range of washroom requirements, the range includes high velocity models, compact units, quieter options, and the renowned ADGE, TORNADO and PLAZA ranges, recognised as benchmarks for reliability.
Overview
Most models are available in white, matte black or satin stainless steel, with polished finishes also offered, providing architects and designers with versatile options to complement any commercial bathroom design.
Features & Benefits:
- Filter: HEPA
- Noise Level range: 60-75 dB-A
- Quick Drying time, under 12 seconds
- Hot air and Cold Air blowing option
- RPM can be adjusted
- Water Splash Proof: IPX1, IPX4
- Operates automatically using infrared sensor
- On/off heating options
- Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out when user removes hands from sensor zone
- Electrical Supply: AC, 220–240V 50/60Hz, 550 Watt (Room Temperature),
- Air Speed: 90 m/s
- Material: 304 Satin Stainless Steel, Matte Black White or Black
- Motor Speed: 30,000 RPM
- Size Options: Compact, Accessible Compliant (AS1428.1 guidelines)
- Warranty: 5 -7 years 100% product replacement