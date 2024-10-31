Dolphy Hand dryers: Comprehensive solutions for any washroom facility

The Dolphy hand dryers, offering a comprehensive solution for any washroom facility. To cater to a wide range of washroom requirements, the range includes high velocity models, compact units, quieter options, and the renowned ADGE, TORNADO and PLAZA ranges, recognised as benchmarks for reliability.

Most models are available in white, matte black or satin stainless steel, with polished finishes also offered, providing architects and designers with versatile options to complement any commercial bathroom design.

Features & Benefits: