Dolphy Baby Change Stations
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025
- Easy to install
- Attractive and durable
- No lead, Waterproof, Anti Dust, alkali-resisting, anticorro
Overview
Dolphy Australia provides Baby Safe solutions for baby changing stations, offering both HDPE horizontal and vertical models, as well as stainless steel recessed and surface-mounted options. All units are designed to be easy to install, durable, and hygienic. To accommodate a variety of washroom needs, Dolphy also offers accessible compliant models.
The range of baby changing stations come in a variety of options with capacity loadings of up to 25 kg.
Features & Benefits:
- 304 Stainless Steel Surface mount option
- 304 Stainless Steel Recessed mount option
- Horizontal HDPE option
- Vertical DHPE option
- Two built-in hooks for access to bag or purse