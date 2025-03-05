Logo
Dolphy Australia
Dolphy Baby Changing Stations
Dolphy Baby Changing Stations
Dolphy Baby Change Stations

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025

  • Product checkEasy to install
  • Product checkAttractive and durable
  • Product checkNo lead, Waterproof, Anti Dust, alkali-resisting, anticorro
Overview
Description

Dolphy Australia provides Baby Safe solutions for baby changing stations, offering both HDPE horizontal and vertical models, as well as stainless steel recessed and surface-mounted options. All units are designed to be easy to install, durable, and hygienic. To accommodate a variety of washroom needs, Dolphy also offers accessible compliant models.

The range of baby changing stations come in a variety of options with capacity loadings of up to 25 kg.

Features & Benefits:

  • 304 Stainless Steel Surface mount option
  • 304 Stainless Steel Recessed mount option
  • Horizontal HDPE option
  • Vertical DHPE option
  • Two built-in hooks for access to bag or purse

 

Dolphy Baby Change Station

Cranbourne West, VIC

48 Whitfield Blvd

03 8787 8906
