Dolphy Baby Change Stations

Dolphy Australia provides Baby Safe solutions for baby changing stations, offering both HDPE horizontal and vertical models, as well as stainless steel recessed and surface-mounted options. All units are designed to be easy to install, durable, and hygienic. To accommodate a variety of washroom needs, Dolphy also offers accessible compliant models.

The range of baby changing stations come in a variety of options with capacity loadings of up to 25 kg.

Features & Benefits: