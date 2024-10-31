Dolphy Australia's diverse dispensers' range for all washroom facilities
Last Updated on 31 Oct 2024
Dolphy Australia's diverse dispensers’ range can be the perfect option for all washroom facilities. We are providing a comprehensive option for heavy traffic to low traffic washroom facilities. Dolphy is committed to provide cutting-edge solution with their dispenser range in corrosion resistant satin stainless steel, matte black stainless steel, ABS plastic white or matte black finish.
Overview
Dolphy Australia's diverse dispensers’ range can be the perfect option for all washroom facilities. We are providing a comprehensive option for heavy traffic to low traffic washroom facilities. Dolphy is committed to provide cutting-edge solution with Soap Dispenser, Toilet Roll Dispensers, Paper Towel and Roll Towel dispenser in corrosion resistant satin stainless steel, matte black stainless steel, ABS plastic white or matte black finish with variety of lucrative designs and premium grade 95 to 100% recyclable material.
Features & Benefits:
- Products: Soap dispensers, Toilet Roll Dispensers, Paper Towel and Roll Towel Dispensers
- Soap Dispensers capacity: 500ml, 800ml, 1000ml, 1200ml, 1400ml
- Material: Corrosion resistant 304 Stainless Steel (ABS Soap Tank), Matte Black Stainless Steel, ABS plastic
- Toilet Roll Dispensers Capacity: Jumbo Toilet Roll (Single & Double), Small 400 sheets Toilet Roll (Single & Double)
- Paper Towel Dispensers Capacity: Single pack, two pack and three pack 150 sheets interleaved paper towels, Stainless Steel universal mould (Ultra slim and Slimline both can fit nicely)
- Dolphy dispensers are Lockable
- Spare parts available
- Durable and 95 to 100% recyclable
- Soap Dispenser Stainless Steel options are Corrosion - resistant