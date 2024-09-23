DAHD0064 ADGE hand dryer – Black
With a noise level of only 60-70 dB(A), this hand dryer unit from Dolphy Australia is ideal for facilities where low noise and high performance are essential. It offers hot and cold air options for improved energy efficiency, and the dryer automatically shuts off after a set time. Available in ABS silver matte finish.
Overview
Features & Benefits:
- Quick Drying time, under 12 seconds
- Noise Level: 60-70 dB-A
- Operates automatically using infrared sensor
- On/off heating options
- Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out when user removes hands from sensor zone
- Electrical Supply: AC, 220–240V 50/60Hz, 550 Watt (Room Temperature),1100W (Hot air), 3-4A
- Air Speed: 90 m/s
- Water Splash Proof: IPX1
- Material: High grade ABS with Matte Silver colour
- Filter: HEPA
- Motor Speed: 25000 r/min
- Dimensions: 33cm H x 28.3 cm W x 18.6 cm D
- Warranty: 5 years 100% product replacement