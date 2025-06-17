Docril: Australia's number one choice for outdoor awnings for over 20 years

Docril is a premium acrylic awning fabric that blends timeless design with weather-resistant performance. Manufactured in Europe and designed for outdoor applications, Docril offers an impressive range of plains and stripe designs that enhance the exterior of homes, cafes, or commercial spaces.

Unmatched Colour Durability with Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn

Unmatched Colour Durability with Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn Market-Leading Range of Colours & Designs

Market-Leading Range of Colours & Designs Industry-Leading UV Protection & Warranty