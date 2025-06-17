Docril: Australia's number one choice for outdoor awnings for over 20 years
Docril is a premium acrylic awning fabric that blends timeless design with weather-resistant performance. Manufactured in Europe and designed for outdoor applications, Docril offers an impressive range of plains and stripe designs that enhance the exterior of homes, cafes, or commercial spaces.
- Unmatched Colour Durability with Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn
- Market-Leading Range of Colours & Designs
- Industry-Leading UV Protection & Warranty
Overview
Description
Specifications
- Width Available: 120cm
- Fabric Type: Solution dyed acrylic
- Fabric weight: 290gsm
