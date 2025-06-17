Logo
Supplier Image
Ricky Richards
Ricky Richards Docril Awning Private Home
Ricky Richards Docril Awning Close Up
Ricky Richards Docril Umbrellas & Shade Gazebos
Ricky Richards Docril Awning Restaurant Outdoor Seating Area
Docril: Australia's number one choice for outdoor awnings for over 20 years

Docril is a premium acrylic awning fabric that blends timeless design with weather-resistant performance. Manufactured in Europe and designed for outdoor applications, Docril offers an impressive range of plains and stripe designs that enhance the exterior of homes, cafes, or commercial spaces.

  • Product checkUnmatched Colour Durability with Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn
  • Product checkMarket-Leading Range of Colours & Designs
  • Product checkIndustry-Leading UV Protection & Warranty
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 17 Jun 2025

  • Width Available: 120cm
  • Fabric Type: Solution dyed acrylic
  • Fabric weight: 290gsm
Brochure
Docril Brochure

668.77 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW

Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive

1300 742 597
